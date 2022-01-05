Video: Claire Buchar Shreds the Sea to Sky in 'The Chase'

As an early pioneer of Women’s Freeride and with a broad background in DH Racing, Claire has a solid set of skills on the bike. These days, what fuels her fire is supporting the next generation of riders through her various roles in the bike industry and heading out into the wild to explore big loops and new routes with her like-minded adventure pals or just on her own. As she’s moved away from any official competition, Claire considers herself more of a soul rider, really connecting with her surroundings in the moment and embracing the mental and physical challenges of a big day on the bike. These are the things that make her feel rewarded and alive.
Claire chases the last of the bike season aboard her Intense Tracer 279 prototype.
|When it’s late fall in the Sea to Sky, it always feels like the changing season is chasing away that last bit of warmth, dirt and light…before it’s time to fully embrace the winter.—Claire
Presented by Intense Cycles
Photos by Hailey Elise
Video by Ollie Jones
Claire on Instagram
5 Comments
Post a Comment