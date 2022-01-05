close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Claire Buchar Shreds the Sea to Sky in 'The Chase'

Jan 5, 2022
by Claire Buchar  


As an early pioneer of Women’s Freeride and with a broad background in DH Racing, Claire has a solid set of skills on the bike. These days, what fuels her fire is supporting the next generation of riders through her various roles in the bike industry and heading out into the wild to explore big loops and new routes with her like-minded adventure pals or just on her own. As she’s moved away from any official competition, Claire considers herself more of a soul rider, really connecting with her surroundings in the moment and embracing the mental and physical challenges of a big day on the bike. These are the things that make her feel rewarded and alive.


Claire chases the last of the bike season aboard her Intense Tracer 279 prototype.



bigquotesWhen it’s late fall in the Sea to Sky, it always feels like the changing season is chasing away that last bit of warmth, dirt and light…before it’s time to fully embrace the winter.Claire



Presented by Intense Cycles

Photos by Hailey Elise

Video by Ollie Jones

Claire on Instagram

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Intense Claire Buchar


Must Read This Week
Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022
65943 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
65812 views
SRAM & Fox End 6 Year Chainring & Axle Legal Battle
37207 views
YT Industries Launches Limited Edition, Shorter Travel Izzo Uncaged 7
35036 views
Video: $450 vs. $2000 Suspension - Budget vs. Baller Episode 4
33118 views
Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2021
30986 views
8 More Holiday Team Changes for 2022
30041 views
Neko Mulally Parts Ways with Intense Factory Racing
29931 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 I have had the pleasure of working with Claire on a big project in the past. All I can say she is the consummate professional, creative, funny and always down to do what it takes to make things happen. Glad to see some content featuring her! Also she has a mean rendition of Home Sweet Home by Motley Crue that she does! haha!
  • 4 0
 Claire is awesome, a great example of women in the sport...such an awesome mentor and teacher in Whistler.
  • 4 0
 More of this content please! HUGE contributor to our sport
  • 2 0
 Wicked Awesome!!!!
  • 1 0
 Great film making Skillz and riding.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007346
Mobile Version of Website