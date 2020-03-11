Video: Class is in Session for Blenki's Schralp School

Capturing Sam's speed is always a challenge but he also has a great eye for shots, and loved giving us filmers and photographers some pointers! — Nick - HUNT Cinema Producer

We wanted a location that would capture Sam's speed and effortless style. One look at [Glendhu] and we knew that we could shoot the entire project there. — Nick - HUNT Cinema Producer

Video:

Photos:

Music:

It’s the kind of ride dreams are made of – untouched dirt in the Southern Alps of New Zealand on trails that flow like mountain runoff. Speed, agility, and flow intersect at every corner, peeling your eyelids back and plastering a grin across your dusty mug.For some, rides like this are few and far between, and the moment is fleeting - blink and it's gone.Sam Blenkinsop was lucky enough to find himself in the middle of one while christening the Glendhu Bike Park, just outside Wanaka, New Zealand – and the crew from HUNT Cinema was there to capture his first tracks aboard the 2020 Sight.Big thanks to Claire, John, Ranger and the incredible team at Bike Glendhu for their support and help on the project. Their team gave us an exclusive window as the first people to shoot up there before the park officially opened, so we wanted to ensure we could produce something that would do it justice.HUNT CinemaCam MackenzieThin Floors and Tall Ceilings by Odesza