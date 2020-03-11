Video: Class is in Session for Blenki's Schralp School

Mar 11, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

It’s the kind of ride dreams are made of – untouched dirt in the Southern Alps of New Zealand on trails that flow like mountain runoff. Speed, agility, and flow intersect at every corner, peeling your eyelids back and plastering a grin across your dusty mug.

For some, rides like this are few and far between, and the moment is fleeting - blink and it's gone.

Sam Blenkinsop was lucky enough to find himself in the middle of one while christening the Glendhu Bike Park, just outside Wanaka, New Zealand – and the crew from HUNT Cinema was there to capture his first tracks aboard the 2020 Sight.


Photo by Cam Mackenzie

Photo by Cam Mackenzie


bigquotesCapturing Sam's speed is always a challenge but he also has a great eye for shots, and loved giving us filmers and photographers some pointers!Nick - HUNT Cinema Producer


Photo by Cam Mackenzie
Photo Cam Mackenzie

Photo by Cam Mackenzie

Photo Cam Mackenzie
Photo Cam Mackenzie


bigquotesWe wanted a location that would capture Sam's speed and effortless style. One look at [Glendhu] and we knew that we could shoot the entire project there.Nick - HUNT Cinema Producer


Photo by Cam Mackenzie


Big thanks to Claire, John, Ranger and the incredible team at Bike Glendhu for their support and help on the project. Their team gave us an exclusive window as the first people to shoot up there before the park officially opened, so we wanted to ensure we could produce something that would do it justice.


Video: HUNT Cinema
Photos: Cam Mackenzie
Music: Thin Floors and Tall Ceilings by Odesza

Regions in Article
Wanaka

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Norco Norco Sight Sam Blenkinsop


4 Comments

  • 5 0
 All I want for Christmas is to corner like Blenki.
  • 1 0
 I thought Wakanda was in Africa...
  • 1 0
 the best edit on pink bike so far this year!
blenki #stylegod
  • 1 0
 lit

