Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Classic British Mud Blasting in 'Robbo and the Reactor'
Jan 10, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Pour yourself a cuppa and get inspired to get outside in the slop for some good ol' fashion Mud blasting with (Lil) Robbo on his Reactor 275c. Looking stylish as ever repping Nukeproof's new Nirvana jacket and Blackline Trail Pants.
Edit by Tommy C.
—
Nukeproof
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Nukeproof
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
[Updated] Jolanda Neff to Take 3 Month Break to Recover From Crash
93036 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
72216 views
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
71064 views
[Updated] Race Rumours Recap: A Run Down of the Holiday Silly Season
62301 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Be Over-Biked or Under-Biked?
58317 views
[Updated] Seagraves Post Videos on Canyon Bikes
53594 views
Bernard Kerr Refused Entry to Anaheim 1 SX Race
52721 views
Field Test: Affordable Trail Bikes - Canyon Spectral AL vs Ibis Ripmo AF
50978 views
17 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
24
0
sewer-rat
(4 hours ago)
I love an English summer
[Reply]
4
0
phutphutend
(3 hours ago)
Love it. I got out in similar condition yesterday. Absolutely no grip, but so much fun drifting every corner, going off jumps sideways, aiming miles ahead for the tiniest bit of grip to slow you down.
[Reply]
3
0
softsteel
(1 hours ago)
Love those british muddy edits!!!
This mud is gold and fun to ride. The mud close to where I live is mostly clay mud, which is close to dog shit without the smell; the worst mud you can have. Zero grip, zero predictibility, 1 hour minimum of cleaning/maintenance after each ride... if you can ride, meaning when your wheels can keep turning.
[Reply]
2
0
Upduro
(45 mins ago)
I did an enduro race in exactly the mud you're talking about. There was one stage with a freshly cut trail that was amazing to ride even in the wet, the rest was an absolute slidefest were all you could do was tripod down as fast as possible. And then you could either risk missing your transfer times because of the lines at the washing station or slog an additional 5 kilos of dirt up the hill.
[Reply]
2
0
RUSTYBOI77
(1 hours ago)
dont get me wrong i love living in switzerland with all the banter with the germans laughing up in the mountains drinking braulio, good times, but god damn you cant beat sliding around in the mud with your mates!!!!! its what its all about happy days oh uk how i miss you ( come the 31st of jan i'm prob gonna kicked out of switzerland any way)
[Reply]
4
0
wowbagger
(4 hours ago)
that's an entrance if i ever saw one
[Reply]
4
0
DonkeyTeeth
(4 hours ago)
mud is my favourite weather
[Reply]
1
0
devincihucker2004
(3 hours ago)
Would like to see Robbo mix and drink a green smoothie in his cabin in slow mo at the begining of the video. Where does he take all this energy from ?
[Reply]
2
0
haroman666
(2 hours ago)
I love that I call those trails my local! I could only dream of riding them that fast however!!
[Reply]
1
0
GoodGuySi
(1 hours ago)
Likewise dude, more exploring in the forest needed ????????
[Reply]
2
0
funkzander
(4 hours ago)
another tommy c sureshot ... now i am going out for a lovely muddy ride
[Reply]
2
0
Smallbright
(53 mins ago)
I love the way you clowns ride over there.
[Reply]
1
0
GeeHad
(4 hours ago)
Nukeproof..Reactor, I get it.
[Reply]
1
0
yerbikesux
(3 hours ago)
Mud spelled backwards is dum.
[Reply]
4
0
murfio
(2 hours ago)
Prove it!
[Reply]
2
0
thenotoriousmic
(46 mins ago)
Pictures or it didn’t happen.
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(3 hours ago)
Proper winter fun!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008624
Mobile Version of Website
17 Comments
This mud is gold and fun to ride. The mud close to where I live is mostly clay mud, which is close to dog shit without the smell; the worst mud you can have. Zero grip, zero predictibility, 1 hour minimum of cleaning/maintenance after each ride... if you can ride, meaning when your wheels can keep turning.
Post a Comment