Video: Classic British Mud Blasting in 'Robbo and the Reactor'

Jan 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesPour yourself a cuppa and get inspired to get outside in the slop for some good ol' fashion Mud blasting with (Lil) Robbo on his Reactor 275c. Looking stylish as ever repping Nukeproof's new Nirvana jacket and Blackline Trail Pants.

Edit by Tommy C. Nukeproof


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Nukeproof


17 Comments

  • 24 0
 I love an English summer
  • 4 0
 Love it. I got out in similar condition yesterday. Absolutely no grip, but so much fun drifting every corner, going off jumps sideways, aiming miles ahead for the tiniest bit of grip to slow you down.
  • 3 0
 Love those british muddy edits!!!
This mud is gold and fun to ride. The mud close to where I live is mostly clay mud, which is close to dog shit without the smell; the worst mud you can have. Zero grip, zero predictibility, 1 hour minimum of cleaning/maintenance after each ride... if you can ride, meaning when your wheels can keep turning.
  • 2 0
 I did an enduro race in exactly the mud you're talking about. There was one stage with a freshly cut trail that was amazing to ride even in the wet, the rest was an absolute slidefest were all you could do was tripod down as fast as possible. And then you could either risk missing your transfer times because of the lines at the washing station or slog an additional 5 kilos of dirt up the hill.
  • 2 0
 dont get me wrong i love living in switzerland with all the banter with the germans laughing up in the mountains drinking braulio, good times, but god damn you cant beat sliding around in the mud with your mates!!!!! its what its all about happy days oh uk how i miss you ( come the 31st of jan i'm prob gonna kicked out of switzerland any way)
  • 4 0
 that's an entrance if i ever saw one
  • 4 0
 mud is my favourite weather
  • 1 0
 Would like to see Robbo mix and drink a green smoothie in his cabin in slow mo at the begining of the video. Where does he take all this energy from ?
  • 2 0
 I love that I call those trails my local! I could only dream of riding them that fast however!!
  • 1 0
 Likewise dude, more exploring in the forest needed ????????
  • 2 0
 another tommy c sureshot ... now i am going out for a lovely muddy ride
  • 2 0
 I love the way you clowns ride over there.
  • 1 0
 Nukeproof..Reactor, I get it.
  • 1 0
 Mud spelled backwards is dum.
  • 4 0
 Prove it!
  • 2 0
 Pictures or it didn’t happen.
  • 1 0
 Proper winter fun!

