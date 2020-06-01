Pinkbike.com
Video: Classic Utah Riding & Life As The KHS Team Manager with Logan Binggeli
Jun 1, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Logan Binggeli talks about his life in mountain biking and his new role as the KHS Pro MTB Team Manager and his plans for the team going forward.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
KHS
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
sheldonuvic
(2 mins ago)
KHS is still making bikes?
[Reply]
