Video: Classic Utah Riding & Life As The KHS Team Manager with Logan Binggeli

Jun 1, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Logan Binggeli talks about his life in mountain biking and his new role as the KHS Pro MTB Team Manager and his plans for the team going forward.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos KHS


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
62256 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
58823 views
15 Bike Checks from Craig Evans, Iago Garay & The Santa Cruz Free Agents
54100 views
5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit
52457 views
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
47007 views
First Look: Roval's 1,240 Gram Wheels Are Designed to Protect Your Tires
43005 views
Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island
39634 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
38114 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 KHS is still making bikes?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007940
Mobile Version of Website