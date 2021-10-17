Video: Claudio Caluori, Adrien Loron & Tomas Slavik Preview the 2021 Pump Track World Championships Course

Oct 17, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesCourse preview time in Lisbon, Portugal and Claudio Caluori, Adrien Loron and Tomas Slavik take us through the Velosolutions Pump Track in Parque das Nações. Velosolutions


