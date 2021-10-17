TV
Video: Claudio Caluori, Adrien Loron & Tomas Slavik Preview the 2021 Pump Track World Championships Course
Oct 17, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Course preview time in Lisbon, Portugal and Claudio Caluori, Adrien Loron and Tomas Slavik take us through the Velosolutions Pump Track in Parque das Nações.
Velosolutions
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Adrien Loron
Claudio Caluori
Tomas Slavik
Pump Track
Pump Track World Championships
