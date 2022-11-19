Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Claudio Caluori, Caroline Buchanan & Eddy Clerte Preview the 2022 Pump Track World Championships Course
Nov 19, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
1 Comments
Here's a look at the Santa Fe Pump Track by Velosolutions in Santiago, Chile for the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships 2022 edition.
—
Velosolutions
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Velosolutions
Caroline Buchanan
Claudio Caluori
Pump Track
Pump Track World Championships
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: Yeti's New SB140 - Splitting the Difference
92412 views
Review: The 2023 Yeti SB120 is a Comfortable Trail Cruiser
61914 views
Opinion: Group Rides Are the Worst
54870 views
Marin Launches New Rift Zone Alloy Range
44441 views
Check Out: 9 Environmentally-Minded MTB Products
41013 views
Bike Check: Ben Cathro's Santa Cruz Megatower is Smaller than You'd Think
38384 views
[Updated with Official Response] Stanton Bikes Calls Administrators, Up For Sale
37261 views
Transition Launch Long-Awaited Revised TR11 Downhill Bike
35586 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
3
0
thustlewhumber
(1 hours ago)
Velosolutions pump tracks are fkn amazing to ride on.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007425
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment