Video: Claudio Caluori, Caroline Buchanan & Eddy Clerte Preview the 2022 Pump Track World Championships Course

Nov 19, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesHere's a look at the Santa Fe Pump Track by Velosolutions in Santiago, Chile for the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships 2022 edition. Velosolutions


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Velosolutions Caroline Buchanan Claudio Caluori Pump Track Pump Track World Championships


1 Comment

  • 3 0
 Velosolutions pump tracks are fkn amazing to ride on.





