Chasing Nino Schurter again on this third Blabla run of the day, still in the bike park of Nino's home town of Chur. He's not scared of jumping that XC bike, is he?!? Had to push the Kenevo quite well already on my first weekend to keep up with that guy in lycra. Next Blabla run onboard my brand new Enduro is already in the box and will follow soon! — Claudio Caluori