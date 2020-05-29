Video: Claudio Caluori Follows Nino Schurter Down Narrow Alpine Singletrack

May 29, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Claudio's Bla Bla Runs - Brambrüesch

by velosolutionsglobal
Claudio must be a glutton for punishment as he's back and trying to keep up with Nino Schurter once again. This time they head to the Brambrüesch trail above Chur for a long singletrack descent into the bikepark.

Chur

Claudio Caluori Nino Schurter


 We want more

