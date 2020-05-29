Pinkbike.com
Video: Claudio Caluori Follows Nino Schurter Down Narrow Alpine Singletrack
May 29, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Claudio's Bla Bla Runs - Brambrüesch
by
velosolutionsglobal
Views: 232
Faves:
0
Comments: 1
Claudio must be a glutton for punishment as he's back and trying to keep up with Nino Schurter once again. This time they head to the Brambrüesch trail above Chur for a long singletrack descent into the bikepark.
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
jonaslp1
(15 mins ago)
We want more
[Reply]
