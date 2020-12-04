Pinkbike.com
Video: Claudio Caluori Gets Sketchy in the Snow on his Latest BlaBla Run
Dec 4, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Claudio Caluori makes it count in his latest BlaBlaRun as he hits the NeverEndTrail in Laax one more time before winter sets in properly in Switzerland.
—
Velosolutions
olivierhacking
(9 mins ago)
Such a fun trail! Rode it for the first time this summer. It's easy to go too fast on it
