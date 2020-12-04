Video: Claudio Caluori Gets Sketchy in the Snow on his Latest BlaBla Run

Dec 4, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesClaudio Caluori makes it count in his latest BlaBlaRun as he hits the NeverEndTrail in Laax one more time before winter sets in properly in Switzerland.Velosolutions


Laax

eMTB Videos Riding Videos Claudio Caluori


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Such a fun trail! Rode it for the first time this summer. It's easy to go too fast on it Big Grin

