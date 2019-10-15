Pinkbike.com
Video: Claudio Caluori Introduces Pump Track BMX'er Eddy Clerte to Alpine Enduro
Oct 15, 2019
by
Red Bull Pump Track World Championship
Eddy Clerté and Tommy Zula take on Switzerland with Claudio Caluori in the lead up to the World Final in Bern, Switzerland. From trains in Zurich to shredding in Flims and a
#pumpforpeace
throw down Velosolutions HQ. It's race week in Switzerland.
Videos
Riding Videos
Claudio Caluori
Tommy Zula
lRaphl
(1 hours ago)
I just wanted to see Claudio ride and comment...
