Video: Claudio Caluori Introduces Pump Track BMX'er Eddy Clerte to Alpine Enduro

Oct 15, 2019
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  

Eddy Clerté and Tommy Zula take on Switzerland with Claudio Caluori in the lead up to the World Final in Bern, Switzerland. From trains in Zurich to shredding in Flims and a #pumpforpeace throw down Velosolutions HQ. It's race week in Switzerland.

Bern

Videos Riding Videos Claudio Caluori Tommy Zula


1 Comment

 I just wanted to see Claudio ride and comment...

