Video: Claudio Caluori Rides the Maribor World Cup Warm Up Trail

Oct 20, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Claudio Caluori explores Maribor for this week's BlaBla Run during the 2020 Mountain Bike DH World Cup in Slovenia.

Regions in Article
Maribor

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Claudio Caluori Maribor World Cup Dh 2020


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 The kenevo is the best ebike you can buy in my opinion. Perfect for all duties.
  • 1 3
 Full throttle! Having ridden one of the levo's it was horrible on jumps, so terrible. No thanks.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



