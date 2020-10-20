Pinkbike.com
Video: Claudio Caluori Rides the Maribor World Cup Warm Up Trail
Oct 20, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Claudio Caluori explores Maribor for this week's BlaBla Run during the 2020 Mountain Bike DH World Cup in Slovenia.
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
mcozzy
(16 mins ago)
The kenevo is the best ebike you can buy in my opinion. Perfect for all duties.
[Reply]
1
3
betsie
(43 mins ago)
Full throttle! Having ridden one of the levo's it was horrible on jumps, so terrible. No thanks.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
7
Jono-wade
(36 mins ago)
So sick of Claudio's commentary, constantly being negative about whether a rider will be up or down at the next split. Really spoils the excitement that Rob Warner does such a good job of building.
[Reply]
8
2
Smokey79
(31 mins ago)
Your negativity is bringing me down also
[Reply]
2
1
Imabigboy82
(21 mins ago)
hahaha you are complaining about a commentator providing race analysis.... you know that its their job right?
[Reply]
