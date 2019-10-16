Video: Claudio Caluori Shows Tommy Zula and Eddy Clerte His Favourite Pump Tracks

Oct 16, 2019
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  

Claudio Clauori takes Eddy Clerte and Tommy Zula around to some of his favorite Velosolutions Pump Tracks in Switzerland in the lead up to the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship World Final in Bern and it is a beautiful thing.

Videos Riding Videos Claudio Caluori Tommy Zula


