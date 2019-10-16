Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Claudio Caluori Shows Tommy Zula and Eddy Clerte His Favourite Pump Tracks
Oct 16, 2019
by
Red Bull Pump Track World Championship
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Claudio Clauori takes Eddy Clerte and Tommy Zula around to some of his favorite Velosolutions Pump Tracks in Switzerland in the lead up to the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship World Final in Bern and it is a beautiful thing.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Claudio Caluori
Tommy Zula
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Jordie Lunn Passes Away After Crash in Mexico
427189 views
Throwback Thursday: 19 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2012
69009 views
Video: Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140 Meter Ski Jump Crash - Updated with Behind the Scenes
63486 views
Interview: Katie Holden Explains How Formation Is More Than "Women's Rampage"
57472 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 29 - A Highly Refined & Rapid DH Race Bike
50554 views
First Ride: Norco's New 2020 Optic is Short on Travel, But Big on Fun
48924 views
Movies for Your Monday - In Memory of Jordie Lunn
46414 views
Pinkbike Poll: Will Your Next Bike Have More or Less Suspension Travel?
45656 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009864
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment