Video: Claudio Caluori Takes a Run Down the World's First Fully Electric Built Trail

Jun 27, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Claudio's Bla Bla Runs The Nagens Trail

by velosolutionsglobal
Words - Velosolutions

Velosolutions joins forces with Flims Laax Falera to build Nagens. The visionary mindset, the overwhelming natural beauty, the endless mountain bike trails and an initiative called Greenstyle were the reasons for Velosolutions to move to the Swiss holiday destination in 2018.

Two years later, Velosolutions is able to announce a big milestone on its way to the goal of becoming a fully electric construction company:

Nagens - the world’s first mountain bike trail that is built with 100% electric machinery, all charged with renewable energy.

What this means:

• No combustion engines are allowed on the mountain.
• Electric excavators and compactors, electric dumpers and chainsaws.
• All transport of the crew, including visits of the authorities, photo-graphers, officials, supervisors etc. is done by e-cars or e-bikes.
• All batteries are charged with sustainably produced electricity from hydro or solar power.

Regions in Article
Flims LAAX

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Claudio Caluori


6 Comments

  • 8 0
 I cant wait to hear those electric chainsaws when the dh wc starts......oh hang on Wink
  • 7 1
 remember when people made trails with shovels and picks?
  • 1 0
 Hopefully an ebike only trail? Fed up of those on snail bikes. Their rides seem to consist of spending 90% of that time pushing their retro bikes uphill 2 abreast blocking the trail. Might of well have gone on a hike instead.
  • 3 0
 I wonder what kind of tension he felt before hitting the trail the first time.
  • 2 0
 or most beer fuelled trail builds that have taken place. Mhmmm, I need a beer sponsor!
  • 2 0
 He should come ride my fully burrito built trail

