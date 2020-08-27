Video: Claudio Caluori Tries to Keep Up with Some of the Fastest XC Riders on his eMTB at the Swiss Epic

Alright then! Who would have thought a former downhill racer would ever enjoy marathon stage racing? Well, it took a little electric doping for it. Experience last week's Swiss Epic from the view of Claudio's GoPro.Shoutout to ourVelosolutions team of Cherie Redecker and Tumelo Makae for taking the win in the mixed team category, you can supportand win a unique Specialized Stumpjumper in the process. There are only two in existence and one could be yours.All funds raised will either be donated to support feeding schemes in and around our existingtracks to support communities that have been severely impacted by the current international health crisis or, towards launching the nextproject in either Nepal, Guatemala, South Africa, Ethiopia or Morocco.