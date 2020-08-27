Video: Claudio Caluori Tries to Keep Up with Some of the Fastest XC Riders on his eMTB at the Swiss Epic

Aug 26, 2020
by Velosolutions Global  

Alright then! Who would have thought a former downhill racer would ever enjoy marathon stage racing? Well, it took a little electric doping for it. Experience last week's Swiss Epic from the view of Claudio's GoPro.

Shoutout to our #pumpforpeace Velosolutions team of Cherie Redecker and Tumelo Makae for taking the win in the mixed team category, you can support #pumpforpeace and win a unique Specialized Stumpjumper in the process. There are only two in existence and one could be yours.

https://pumpforpeace.com/campaign/win-a-pumpforpeace-specialized-stumpjumper/

All funds raised will either be donated to support feeding schemes in and around our existing #pumpforpeace tracks to support communities that have been severely impacted by the current international health crisis or, towards launching the next #pumpforpeace project in either Nepal, Guatemala, South Africa, Ethiopia or Morocco.

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Alright, hat was some quite good POV content! Thanks @velosolutionsglobal to let us participate. About the mud, maybe you should have keep on the mask.
  • 1 0
 lol yeah he might speak less too
  • 2 0
 Brilliant! a great video and commentary - I was grinning all the way with you - lovely stuff Cloudio.
  • 3 0
 Alright
  • 1 0
 looks like an amazing course

