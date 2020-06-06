Pinkbike.com
Video: Claudio Caluori's Bla Bla Run on Laax's Green Valley Trail
Jun 6, 2020
by
Velosolutions Global
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Claudio's Bla Bla Runs - Green Valley
by
velosolutionsglobal
Views: 105
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
Claudio is still finding the joy of being at home, will he travel again? Will we see him at the World Cups? I think so.
—
Velosolutions
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Claudio Caluori
