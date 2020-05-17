Video: Claudio Faces his Fear of Heights on Exposed Swiss Alpine Singletrack

May 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Claudio's Bla Bla Runs - Bargis

by velosolutionsglobal
Views: 1,109    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


bigquotesYou know how much I like exposure to heights...

But they say, you should scare yourself at least once a day. I don‘t know what a comfort zone is anyway. Have fun everyone and have a good weekend!Claudio Caluori


7 Comments

  • 5 0
 Damn, those are some good trails!
  • 3 0
 I miss Claudio doing the downhill course previews
  • 1 0
 Great video Claudio, So humble with such a great skill set on the bike.
  • 2 3
 Showcasing why suspension lockout is crap.
  • 1 0
 LOL! For people with no legs, lockout is a god send. =)
  • 1 0
 @microfiz: He is teammanager for a brand that is synonymous with suspension lockout. He has ridden 3 trails in this series. He has forgotten to turn his suspension on twice and almost crashed trying to turn it on while riding. If your bike needs a lockout to climb well it needs to be designed better.
  • 1 0
 @kornbrot: I've never once forgot to turn off my Twinloc, and it's couldn't be easier to work. Lockouts give a bike like the Ransom way more versatility than any other 170 bikes.

