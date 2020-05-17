Pinkbike.com
Video: Claudio Faces his Fear of Heights on Exposed Swiss Alpine Singletrack
May 16, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Claudio's Bla Bla Runs - Bargis
by
velosolutionsglobal
You know how much I like exposure to heights...
But they say, you should scare yourself at least once a day. I don‘t know what a comfort zone is anyway. Have fun everyone and have a good weekend!
—
Claudio Caluori
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Claudio Caluori
7 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
no1000
(1 hours ago)
Damn, those are some good trails!
[Reply]
3
0
Daviek
(54 mins ago)
I miss Claudio doing the downhill course previews
[Reply]
1
0
Saidrick
(5 mins ago)
Great video Claudio, So humble with such a great skill set on the bike.
[Reply]
2
3
kornbrot
(1 hours ago)
Showcasing why suspension lockout is crap.
[Reply]
1
0
microfiz
(26 mins ago)
LOL! For people with no legs, lockout is a god send. =)
[Reply]
1
0
kornbrot
(23 mins ago)
@microfiz
: He is teammanager for a brand that is synonymous with suspension lockout. He has ridden 3 trails in this series. He has forgotten to turn his suspension on twice and almost crashed trying to turn it on while riding. If your bike needs a lockout to climb well it needs to be designed better.
[Reply]
1
0
briceps
(3 mins ago)
@kornbrot
: I've never once forgot to turn off my Twinloc, and it's couldn't be easier to work. Lockouts give a bike like the Ransom way more versatility than any other 170 bikes.
[Reply]
