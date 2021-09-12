Pinkbike.com
Video: Clement Charles Rides Every Stage at EWS Crans-Montana 2021
Sep 11, 2021
by
William Klock
Get on board with Clement Charles (n°23 EWS 2021 Series Rankings) from Rossignol factory on every stage of the EWS Crans-Montana.
From top to bottom.
Enjoy
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Crans Montana 2021
1 Comment
weebleswobbles
(45 mins ago)
Good fun!
