Video: Clement Charles Rides Every Stage at EWS Crans-Montana 2021

Sep 11, 2021
by William Klock  

Get on board with Clement Charles (n°23 EWS 2021 Series Rankings) from Rossignol factory on every stage of the EWS Crans-Montana.
From top to bottom.
Enjoy

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Good fun!

