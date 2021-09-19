Video: Clement Charles Rides Every Stage at EWS Finale Ligure 2021

Sep 18, 2021
by William Klock  

Get on board with Clement Charles as he rides all of the stages of the EWS in Finale Ligure.

Instagram : /https://www.instagram.com/clementcharles13/
Rossignol Bike : https://www.instagram.com/rossignolbikes/

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Finale Ligure 2021


