Fantasy
DH
Video: Clipless vs. Flat Pedals - The Pros and Cons of Both
Feb 20, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
The age old debate of clipless vs. flat pedals rages on. Christina Chappetta heads out on a ride in Squamish to discuss the pros and cons of each pedal.
138 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
47
2
GOrtho
(1 hours ago)
Ride both. Different tools for different tasks.
[Reply]
2
0
mikedk
(1 hours ago)
Same
[Reply]
72
0
maxyedor
(41 mins ago)
Yep, flat on the right, clipless on the left.
[Reply]
7
0
gnarlysipes
(40 mins ago)
Sure, I've ridden both (though I've been on flats for the last 4 years) so I can relate, but is there some actual scientific data to back up her "15-30% energy savings" claim? I think the last flame war in the forums I read on the subject debated if there were any actual energy savings. I get it, in theory, because your other foot pulls up while the one is pushing down, but I'd still like to see actual evidence of energy savings.
[Reply]
3
9
WAKIdesigns
(37 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Which flats which clipless which shoes on which bike? V8 pedal has little to do with OneUp flat pedal... Shimano XT SPD has also little to do with CrankBros. Same about shoes. Running shoes Vs Freeriders Pro, XC ballerinas vs 5.10 Hellcat... everything of the latter please...
[Reply]
4
0
MisterCouch
(30 mins ago)
This argument has fallen flat once again.
[Reply]
1
0
wildedge586
(29 mins ago)
exactly.
JKW reasons correspond pretty good to my experience. Flats are more fun even though they are slower. For going very fast or very long at or over the limits of your skills clip in and hang on
youtu.be/cwcu2pvOaxI
[Reply]
3
3
Monsterman156
(28 mins ago)
@gnarlysipes
: No there is no evidence for the 15-30% claim. She lost credibility at that moment for me.
[Reply]
1
2
GBeard
(22 mins ago)
That almost seems like you could potentially use more energy as you are pulling up where you wouldn’t with flats, or maybe break even in energy expenditure. Either way taking a rider who hasn’t used flats in a long time and doing a back to back test seems like there might be a bias there. Also using less energy for the climbs and not having to think about where your foot is on the pedal, one could make the argument it’s for lazy people with bad technique. Granted I am biased and cheap as I use slip on vans and flats for everything.
[Reply]
1
0
kcurd
(21 mins ago)
This. On flats after broken ankle. Tried to go back on spuds, but with 5.10 shoes interface had way too much slop. Picked up some mallets that fit tight with shoe, but miss easy click in and out of shimano. Anyhow sticking with flats except for chairlift laps. Can't afford to lose a pedal when jumping.
[Reply]
3
0
bigtim
(19 mins ago)
@maxyedor
: Errr, are you some kind of neanderthal? Flats on the left, clips on the right, obviously.
[Reply]
2
0
artistformlyknowasdan
(16 mins ago)
@maxyedor
: guessing your favorite motorsport is NASCAR
[Reply]
4
0
VtVolk
(9 mins ago)
@Monsterman156
: 61% of all statistics are completely made up
[Reply]
1
0
jesse-effing-edwards
(7 mins ago)
@MisterCouch
: puns are moving at a slow clip.
[Reply]
1
0
gumbytex
(2 mins ago)
@gnarlysipes
: I remember awhile back seeing a study on roadies, debunking the idea that they're putting power down around their entire pedaling circle. On the upstroke, most people were just unweighting their pedal so that their downstroke wasn't fighting the upstroke.
I think that's probably true here - clipless less you unweight your upstroke pedal while remaining solidly clipped in. So for someone with the right pedaling technique on flats, not putting downward pressure on the pedal during the upstroke, the efficiency level of clips vs. flats could probably be comparable.
I bet a lot of people riding flats unwittingly weight their upstroke pedal though, to keep their foot solidly engaged, hurting their efficiency.
[Reply]
1
0
Gnarcoticsanonymous
(2 mins ago)
@gnarlysipes
: there is a ton of data from the road biking world, which is pretty easily accessible, that says there is not any particular difference in power and efficiency between flats and clipless. Essentially all your power is generated during the downstroke, matter what people say about having power on the upstroke with clipless.
That said, if someone is trying to ensure having optimal pedal position, so that they are generating repeatable, maximal force during the downstroke, that's where the real advantage of clipless lies, as you can tune exactly where your foot is on the pedal in a way that is exactly the same every time. Even in this case though, for the average person that makes very little difference, most of the benefit would be if you are trying to shave seconds off of large efforts
[Reply]
30
2
HVrider
(1 hours ago)
Flats are the only way to learn to bunny hop properly and jump safely. Dirt jumping and BMX help develop skills needed in gravity racing too. Flats are also more fun. People who say there’s an advantage in racing, well...
[Reply]
3
3
ADGproductions
(54 mins ago)
Exactly! A lot of people just hop on a $5k full sus bike with clips for their first taste of mountain biking. Should always start with the basics! Jumping, hopping, manuals, pumping...all so much more beneficial to your trail and gravity riding.
[Reply]
14
13
drivereight
(46 mins ago)
29ers, no skills required!
[Reply]
10
3
WAKIdesigns
(35 mins ago)
We need more inflammatory content... Corona VS Blue Waffle
@ADGproductions
- most Joeys I see in the parks ride flats... just saying... I don't mean poor riders ride flats, I mean poor riders also ride flats, there is NO correlation bewteen type of pedal and a type of rider...
[Reply]
3
2
Mondbiker
(30 mins ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: True, every rental bike also has flats not clips.
[Reply]
2
0
whambat
(18 mins ago)
I’ve heard about more than one pro in gravity disciplines that trains with flats and races with clipless. I think there maybe something to that.
[Reply]
1
1
mtbgeartech
(13 mins ago)
@drivereight
: Amen brother...amen...
[Reply]
1
0
drivereight
(11 mins ago)
Can you even bunny hop a 29er E-Bike motorcycle? Impossible!
[Reply]
2
0
WAKIdesigns
(11 mins ago)
@Mondbiker
: pfff... I kindly excluded rental folks out of that pack... whoever thinks pedals tell how good someone is, probably thinks only fast riders ride super long bikes or long travel hardtails... the skill pack comes with purchase... yes... cuz you're so WOKE
[Reply]
1
0
WAKIdesigns
(11 mins ago)
@drivereight
: easy.
[Reply]
1
1
jeremy3220
(10 mins ago)
Yep, learn the proper techniques (fundamentals) on flats. After that use whatever you want.
[Reply]
18
5
rgretchen
(1 hours ago)
Flats FTW... the reviewer is a tad bit biased towards clipless... of course the flats aren't going to feel as good initally. It takes a bit of getting used to. It would be interesting to see a flat pedal rider do the same review...
[Reply]
2
0
reindeln
(1 hours ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFY4ZyX9RuU
[Reply]
1
0
dualsuspensiondave
(45 mins ago)
Pretty much every mountain biker I’ve met that rides clipped in, started on flats. Some people are really good at riding flats, others excel clipped in. Most of the time when people get used to being clipped in and aren’t falling/twisting ankles, they stick with clipless. All about preference and confidence, but it’s good to ride both occasionally.
[Reply]
15
0
scantregard
(1 hours ago)
if anyones learning how to wheelie, start on flat pedals, even if you only ride clipless. you can thank me later
[Reply]
1
0
highfivenwhiteguy
(8 mins ago)
Our asses will thank you later! I tried doing a wheelie on the first ride on a new bike with much shorter chainstays and ended up flat on my ass in the parking lot with my bike in the air. The good news is my feet were still firmly attached to the bike, so no worries about pedal slips later on.
[Reply]
15
0
low-n-slow
(53 mins ago)
Toe Straps for me. Adds a sense or serious danger that i couldn't get from flats or clips
[Reply]
1
0
big-red
(12 mins ago)
Plus it has that retro charm.
[Reply]
17
3
nj82tj
(1 hours ago)
This test would have been much more applicable if done on the Grim Doughnut. Flats for me.
[Reply]
10
0
Mugen
(1 hours ago)
I switched about 5 years ago to clips after riding flats for about 5 years. The "increased power" is at best extremely marginal and nowhere near 20-30% as stated in this video, a few lab tests seen on youtube put it as 0-5%.
I changed in the hopes of being a smoother rider, and feel like I ride much smoother/precise now, not particularly faster in the descents, but i'm going through a whole lot less gear nowdays as my pedals, shoes and tyres had to binned every couple of months. Also stopped breaking wheels, I think being able to react faster in lifting/unweighting the bike helps a ton.
I do wish I could go back to flats for fun, but a few parking lot tests didnt feel right...
[Reply]
1
0
Arierep
(56 mins ago)
That's actually a good point there, are least for me. Clipless stuff, particularly if we are talking Shimano, seem to last a lot longer than flat pedals and shoes. I had a pair of Shimano M540 that lasted from 2006 to 2018. My Nukeproof Horizons on the other hand are barely 2 years old and already crying for mercy
[Reply]
5
2
ICKYBOD
(40 mins ago)
I can't tell any difference in "power loss" for climbing. I'd like to see where she gets 15-30% numbers? I still turn circles with my legs on flats with a slight scrub and tilt. My strava climbs clipped vs clipless have a difference of a couple of seconds over miles of climbing.
The climbing scenario where the clipless are clearly superior has nothing to do with pedaling efficiency- it's large things that you can more easily pull up and forward and get over instead of trying to 'technique' it. It's all fun to talk about technique but when you've already been climbing for a while just just want to get it done.
[Reply]
2
4
jwrendenver
(26 mins ago)
@ICKYBOD
: the 15-30% number is made up. There is 0% increase in power or efficiency when clipped in.
[Reply]
1
0
tsn73
(21 mins ago)
I’m always switching back and forth and when going from clips to flats the place I really notice it is when you are going fast but approaching a climb where you need to gear way down to try and keep a steady cadence for a short punchy climb - just happened to me two days ago and both feet almost came off the pedals. Even though I’ve been riding both for decades it still amazes me how I pick up bad habits from clips that don’t manifest until I go back on flats. That’s what keeps me switching back and forth.
[Reply]
8
0
big-red
(1 hours ago)
So I've ridden mostly clipless for 25 years. Dabbled in trials, bmx, and dirt jumping on flat over that time as well. Last year, I got a pair of 5.10s and some nice platforms and really pushed myself to get comfortable on platform pedals again. By the end of the season I was back on clipless and having more fun riding than all year. Here's the tip I'd give anyone who wants to ride clipless but sees benefit to platforms too: get some Mallet pedals and a clipless shoe with a sticky rubber sole like 5.10 Maltese Falcons or something. I tried this combo for the first time this year and it finally gave me what I always wanted: clipless but with a reasonable level of confidence on rough stuff if you miss a clip-in before you hit a tech section. This was a constant problem for me for years of shimano pedal use that a switch to Mallet-Es fixed instantly.
[Reply]
5
0
reindeln
(58 mins ago)
Some folks I work with switch from clipless to flats during the winters. It gives them a chance to work out some of the bad habits that can develop with clipless. Winter seems to be the best time to do this since there tend to be patches of ice on the trail (if the trail's even rideable) so nobody's gonna be setting a KOM anyway and it's nice to be able to bail a little bit easier.
I jumped on the band wagon this winter and committed to flats until March. As much as I hate being on flats on technical descents, I can tell that my technique has improved a lot and I'm excited to see if this makes me any better when spring rolls around and I switch back to SPD.
[Reply]
5
0
dumr666
(47 mins ago)
people complaining about feet bumping off from flat pedals, there is a magic trick, called... wait for it... drop your heels. Solves 61.01% of problems people are having with flats, other 28.99% includes, having proper technique. Last 10% is actual benefits of being clipped and being one with your bike.
[Reply]
2
0
TheBearDen
(29 mins ago)
is this Bro-Science oooor real Science? lol
[Reply]
4
0
goldencycle
(22 mins ago)
I think it solves closer to 69% of problems. And around 420% of problems can be solved with proper technique..
[Reply]
2
0
goldencycle
(21 mins ago)
@TheBearDen
: This is pro-science. the result of a bro being told vague science a while back and them trying to remember what it was when they are talking about how they are pretty much a pro
[Reply]
4
0
Tmackstab
(1 hours ago)
I used to ride flats but my size 15s make it feel like I'm standing on golf balls most of the time. It was usually never an issue but the margin of error for comfortable foot placement is alot narrower for me vs other people. Clips for me but I dont discriminate against either.
[Reply]
1
0
HVrider
(1 hours ago)
I’m size 13 and I’ve found VP harriers and the Large Stamp to be a new level of comfort.. might be worth a shot
[Reply]
2
0
skerby
(1 hours ago)
Kona Wah Wah 2 are massive
[Reply]
5
0
hardtailparty
(1 hours ago)
Also check out the pedalling innovations flats.
[Reply]
4
0
DH-BK
(19 mins ago)
Why is this still a debate? Why does there have to be a "winner"?
Some people are fast on flats (Brook, Brendog, Sam Hill etc)
Others are fast on clips (Bruni, Pierron, Brosnan etc)
This whole topic needs to die; put your feet on whatever feels best for you and go ride your bike
[Reply]
5
0
big-red
(1 hours ago)
I'm not worried about being clipped in for ever. I'm worried about getting my foot back in after a dab on a rough trail. 20+ years of clipless pedal use can't help me there.
[Reply]
3
0
tacklingdummy
(1 hours ago)
Both pedals have their pros and cons. Clipless really shine in keep feet connected super rowdy tech. Flats are better for obstacles like elevated skinnies because you can ditch your bike easier. Also, flats help with downhill riding technique. It is good to mix it up occasionally, but I never do. lol.
[Reply]
4
1
mtbgeartech
(47 mins ago)
So now Pinkbike has repeatedly informed me that only clip(less) pedals and 29ers are the way to ride a MTB. My Bronson and Chromag Daggas have fallen into a deep depression. I enjoyed this video but you took a clipless rider and threw her on flats to compare them to the clipless pedals she rides 99% of the time.
Clip(less) is definitely faster. I ride both and yes, you can put power down in the roughest of sections without worrying about your feet coming off. That is where they have a real advantage IMO. However, flats do force you to learn good technique. I don't race anymore, I DGAF about Strava "racing", and flat pedals and shoes are way more comfortable for me so that's what I ride now.
Pinkbike editorial staff needs some shredders on board to contrast the "racers". Every bike review should have two reviewers. A person who prioritizes how fast the bike is and a person who prioritizes how fun/nimble/maneuverable/jumpy/jibby the bike is. Yes, "fastest" is fun but it's not the only kind of fun. A 3 meter long bike that "sticks to the ground" is only one kind of fun and definitely not the other kind of fun. Also, get some 85+ kilo testers on board. This stuff feels different to a big strong bloke vs. a lean featherweight. Just suggestions, you can stick with the strava focused and e-bike reviews if you like.
Pole Bike review: Racer: "It was the fastest! I loved it!" Shredder: "Throw this yacht in the bin, I couldn't 3 it of anything and it won't turn."
[Reply]
2
0
vapidoscar
(1 hours ago)
Plan to try clipless this year. Been on flats for last three years and used to use actual toe clips in the 90s. I'm tired of my feet bouncing off in the rough stuff. But, as of right now, my only functional bike is a single speed rigid so getting the other bikes put back together it's going to be the main priority.
[Reply]
2
0
bandit350
(58 mins ago)
I’ve ridden both. After both of my ankle surgeries I switched back to flats. It’s a great way to relearn handling skills and jumping. When I switch back to my Time pedals once the ankle was back to “normal” I noticed an increase in height, distance, and overall better form. I notice I rely more on being clipped in when I haven’t ridden flats for a while. Good to switch it up. Both have their merits.
Switch it up, ride your damn bike. Don’t just be a fanboy and ride what your favorite pro rider uses; ride what works best for you.
[Reply]
2
0
moonraker
(55 mins ago)
Clips most of the year, but I ride flats all winter. It's the off season, no racing. My feet keep warm in my Keen hiking boots. Easy to step off in the snow and hike-a-bike whenever needed. Builds skills and it so fun to foot-out turns.
[Reply]
3
0
DutchmanPhotos
(39 mins ago)
Can you pull off a wheelie, jump, bunny hop, endo, or any other basic mtb manouvre in a good manner..? No..? Okay, buy a set of flat pedals and learn how to ride a bike first.-
[Reply]
4
0
Alvey72
(1 hours ago)
My ankles have decided flats are the way to go after trying several clip less pedal and shoe combinations.
[Reply]
3
0
Arierep
(1 hours ago)
While I generally prefer flats, my ankles actually prefer clipless. My left ankle gets sore easily with me forcing heels down on technical rough sections. With clipless my ankles tended to be more relaxed
[Reply]
3
0
b33k34
(56 mins ago)
opposite for me. 5:10s on good flats have less float than a set of SPDs - my knees need a bit of movement through the stroke.
[Reply]
3
1
brodoyouevenbike
(1 hours ago)
I can keep my feet/legs "looser"/"lighter" on the pedals with clips. And some trails are just rattling you all the way down and you end up with your heel on the pedal, doesn't happen with clips.
[Reply]
5
0
CircusMaximus
(35 mins ago)
That actually doesn’t happen with flats. If it does, you need to buy pedals with pins. And better shoes. And practice.
[Reply]
2
1
Grimdonut
(57 mins ago)
I find riding flats more comfortable and more fun. I don't like the way you feel 'on top' of clips rather than 'into' the pedals on flats. Foot position is also nearly always touted as a benefit of clips but maybe as its because I've been riding flats since my Wellgo copies of V8s back in the 90s, but I actually like being able to move my foot around on the pedal. Absolutely no question clips offer better performance, in fact on my FS running clips on a local climb is like having an extra gear , I just don't care that much for performance over fun and comfort.
[Reply]
1
0
alanworley
(50 mins ago)
Cool video. Definitely highlights some of the pros and cons of both set ups. Ultimately I think it comes down to rider preference but I do believe some riders (depending on their goals and aspirations) can benefit from riding flat pedals, particularly when it comes to bunny hopping and jumping. Not that you can’t learn proper technique clipped in but flat pedals take away the ability to “cheat”. Even in technical descending situations I believe flat pedals can help a rider learn better technique because if you’re body and feet aren’t properly positioned on the bike you’re more likely to slip a pedal. In my opinion long time clipless riders, if they feel so inclined, can benefit from riding flat pedals and will feel that much more confident if or when they go back to being clipped in.
[Reply]
1
0
Quinn-39
(40 mins ago)
Funny timing... just got a new set of flats last week for the first time in 10 years. My reasoning was four fold: work on improved bike handling (re-learn real bunny hops, manuals, etc), nail down some tougher/more committing features (lots of North Shore wood and rock to progress on), have a flat pedal option i was used to for bike-park days, and have another set of DRY shoes to swap between in the 'winter' here.
I plan to be back on clipless most of the time- but it's honestly been fun to inject something new and work on different skills for a little while too.
[Reply]
1
0
bikelust
(39 mins ago)
I'm surprised no one mentioned shinners! They are by far the worst drawback to riding flats. I think the Christina nailed it though. Flats are easier to get started on a climb or when you expect to bail quickly (skinnies, TTFs) but knowing once you're clipped in that your feet will stay in the right spot no matter how rough the terrain and despite what someone said above, I definitely notice my energy levels are lower when riding flats. I guess I have a pretty good spin technique when clipped in.
[Reply]
1
0
bikekrieg
(8 mins ago)
If you're having regular shinners, you need better shoes/pedals, and better technique.
[Reply]
1
0
TheStarlord
(33 mins ago)
Good video!
That being said, as a beginner I'm not too sure which way to go from here. Flats for skills building first then plan to switch to clipless? Or maybe flats all the way? Or yet clipless right away to build the 'right' (right?) habits from the get go and never mind flats?
Just got my bike a few days ago and already scratching my head what pedals/shoes to get now lol
[Reply]
2
0
mtmc99
(19 mins ago)
I would recommend flats for a beginner. Theres a lot of new skills to learn when you are just starting out, and clipless will just give you another thing to think about. When I switched to clipless my riding took a step back for about a month as I got comfortable with getting in and out of pedals. I wouldn't want to overlap that learning curve with everything else. Also, you will lkely fall alot at the beginning so being able to get your feet off the pedals quickly to catch yourself is important.
[Reply]
2
0
bikekrieg
(7 mins ago)
100% flats to start with. Then clipless in a year or two. Then back to flats. Both can teach you a lot about bike handling, but flats help much more with basic technique.
[Reply]
1
0
markkarlstrand
(26 mins ago)
I used to like riding flats but now it seems like a lot of extra work. To me its like comparing a modern ski binding vs an 1800's one. You need a ton of more skill to ski in some leather boots tied to your skis, but I'm not interested in putting myself through that 99% of the time. That said, I do ride flats on my DJ/pumptrack bike and when I go one rides with the kids.
[Reply]
1
0
iduckett
(24 mins ago)
I mainly love flats for riding blind on tech trails and the fact I can hop on and do wheelie practice without special shoes. I love clips for the gnarly DH sh** that bucks your feet off, and for jumping (crutch for that 1% of the time when my feet float off the pedals and I have to land pogo style on the seat, then launch myself into the ditch or lowside hard). When I'm going all-out it drives me nuts and breaks my concentration if my foot placement is off or not ideal. So... clips apparently compensate for areas I'm lacking in technique / skill / mental game / fitness (which affects mental game).
I'm never going to be a pro, just out riding my bike. Fast is fun. But hot damn I do like me a foot out drift.
[Reply]
1
0
TheBearDen
(23 mins ago)
Dear pinkbike staff,
Articles like this that are informative but on the light side of being "in-depth" not would be great additions to the tech section over at
cyclingtips.com
You own both sites, cycling tips is generally a little light on things that have to do with MTB so why not sprinkle some more tech content like this over there.
[Reply]
1
0
Mtmw
(22 mins ago)
Decades of testing has reaffirmed the fact that there is zero efficiency gain with clips over flats
www.bikejames.com/strength/why-pedaling-efficiency-has-nothing-to-do-with-your-pedals
Somebody needs to cite sources or retract
[Reply]
1
0
betsie
(13 mins ago)
You are correct, even more so, Flats are more efficient that clips!
pedalinginnovations.com/does-this-video-really-prove-that-flats-are-more-efficient-than-clipless-pedals
You can get away with poor technique on clips that you cant on flats though.
Despite being on crappy flat pedals and using his clipless pedal shoes (hardly a fair comparison to a decent set of flats and shoes), the end result of the test was that the rider pedaled more efficiently on flats. He consumed less oxygen to complete the test on them than he did on the clipless pedals, which obviously shocked everyone.
[Reply]
1
0
betsie
(14 mins ago)
Best remake lots of this video as its full of old wives tales, especially about efficiency.
watch a test...
pedalinginnovations.com/does-this-video-really-prove-that-flats-are-more-efficient-than-clipless-pedals
The conclusion:
Despite being on crappy flat pedals and using his clipless pedal shoes (hardly a fair comparison to a decent set of flats and shoes), the end result of the test was that the rider pedaled more efficiently on flats. He consumed less oxygen to complete the test on them than he did on the clipless pedals, which obviously shocked everyone.
[Reply]
1
0
jurassicrider
(9 mins ago)
I personnaly ride clipless( for almost 10 years now), but I wouldn't mind to go flat.
I just need a good pair of shoes that will allow me to walk for long days in the mountains (lots of push and carry the bike sections in the alps...) Any idea on the kind of shoes I need?
[Reply]
1
0
cheetamike
(5 mins ago)
Used both , rode clips for years. Took 6yrs off tried flats, still on them years later. Have tried clips , posture has changed and they are hard on my knees now. Walking duck footed does not work well with clips. I do have interest in the latest magnetic designs.
[Reply]
1
0
ThinkTank45
(2 mins ago)
There is a huge variation in the levels of grip with flat pedals (and shoes).
I ride both flats and clips.
My current flat pedals (Nukeproof Horizon) are simply amazing and I've never blown a foot off one.
The previous flats (Shimano Saint) were decent but there was always the chance of blowing a foot off when things got very rough.
5 10s are the only flat pedal shoes I've tried that are worth using.
[Reply]
1
0
jesse-effing-edwards
(0 mins ago)
I ride flats in snow & slop and at the in-door bike park, but everywhere else clipped in. I've spent enough time not clipped in to not use my feet to yank the bike in the air every jump and learned to bunny hop (not super well, mind you) before spds were really available. The only time I find flats lead to a way better ride are when you are about to hurt yourself really bad. It's easy to get out of clips, but if you're 5 feet in the air and don't want to be attached to your bike they aren't that great. Personally, I don't get enough huge air to care, so being clipped in just makes riding more fun as I never think of where my foot is on my pedal and I never lose my pedals over rough stuff. I don't think there's any real difference in climbing efficiency and if there's one thing I miss being clipped in is I can't move my foot forward on the downs. Just my experience.
[Reply]
1
1
glasvagas
(1 hours ago)
Flats and 5/10 freeriders for street and skatepark duties and Shimano shoes with a vibram sole for trail riding. Wouldn't waste my time with 5/10 for trail riding, the pedal pins burst through the sole far too easy. No one wants wet feet.
[Reply]
2
0
Cashallen
(45 mins ago)
I had a set of the cheap shimano clipless pedals and shoes. Made the switch to 5.10s and mallet e pedals, its was 100x better, as I come from mostly riding jumps.
[Reply]
3
2
brookesbruno
(1 hours ago)
I have been clipped in for so long, I literally can't ride flat pedals - my foot goes everywhere and then makes me have to think about something, I never had to think about.
[Reply]
3
0
Monsterman156
(29 mins ago)
"15% to 30%" more energy efficient with clipless? Total bullshit.
[Reply]
2
0
jonnycrash
(29 mins ago)
Clips for normal riding and races, flats for screwing around and trying sketchy lines.
[Reply]
1
0
anomandaris
(7 mins ago)
I prefer to climb with clips then swap over to flats for the descent. Sure its a pain in the ass to carry an extra pair of shoes and pedals but this is serious shit.
[Reply]
1
1
n8dawg82
(1 hours ago)
I am a terrible pedaler (not even a square more of a triangle) so there are really marginal advantages to clips for me. Flat all the way baby!
[Reply]
2
0
spaceofades
(1 hours ago)
Never heard of this issue. Is there much contention@
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(1 hours ago)
Pick a pedal based on a rhyme and be a dick about it.
[Reply]
1
0
axleworthington
(1 hours ago)
Flats are easier on my knees. Also- pushing/hike a bike is so much better with sticky rubber shoes.
[Reply]
3
0
b33k34
(55 mins ago)
but your shins and calfs stay in much better condition pushing a bike with SPDs than with pinned flats....
[Reply]
2
0
tullie
(26 mins ago)
Ride what you want and be a dick about it
[Reply]
2
0
clunchpowers
(21 mins ago)
Pick a pedal type..... Be a Dick about it.
[Reply]
1
0
Jacquers
(6 mins ago)
Different (pedal) strokes for different folks... and terrain / riding style.
[Reply]
1
0
MartyFluxMcFly
(4 mins ago)
Ok sure, but lets see what a proper bail looks like on each. That's how you really want to compare them.
[Reply]
3
1
DarrenBlois123
(1 hours ago)
Slow news day eh?
[Reply]
1
0
Sirflyingv
(1 hours ago)
Maybe I'll try clips one day... But for now i'm ok with flats.
[Reply]
1
0
TwoNGlenn
(1 hours ago)
The presenter is outstanding. Flats for me, btw.
[Reply]
1
0
Golden-G
(58 mins ago)
Ride which ever one is the most FUN!
[Reply]
1
0
hellbelly
(58 mins ago)
Great video and the southern accent remains funny.
[Reply]
1
0
watchmen
(56 mins ago)
One of each......job jobbed. Then you can be a dick about both.
[Reply]
1
1
dustyyoungblood
(56 mins ago)
if you switch to flats from clipless you can PR all your local climbs within a few weeks.
[Reply]
1
0
luis-beri
(55 mins ago)
i only ride fats!!! oh sorry, i meant flats!
[Reply]
1
0
rabbitsmokinintheferns
(53 mins ago)
Any factual support for those energy difference claims?
[Reply]
1
0
bentopi
(46 mins ago)
The flats crew is way more vocal than the clipped crew. I wonder why....
[Reply]
2
1
drivereight
(45 mins ago)
Ride 29er E-Bike motorcycles, no skills required!
[Reply]
1
0
mrbabcock
(44 mins ago)
All that stuff about power transfer has been thoroughly debunked.
[Reply]
1
0
Xlr8n
(41 mins ago)
...Toe straps for the win!
[Reply]
1
0
MtbSince84
(28 mins ago)
I demand equal time for toe clips (clipfull?)!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
mxmtb
(15 mins ago)
This again ????????♂️
[Reply]
2
1
PinkyScar
(1 hours ago)
Which pedal won medals?
[Reply]
15
0
hbar314
(1 hours ago)
Do pedals compete against each other in some sort of wrestling style cage match?
[Reply]
10
0
excavator666
(1 hours ago)
@hbar314
: The winner gets put on a pedal stool.
[Reply]
1
0
excavator666
(20 mins ago)
@hbar314
: The loser is a damp squid.
[Reply]
7
7
gerigtuning
(1 hours ago)
Flats are faster. Ask Sam Hill
[Reply]
11
1
ReformedRoadie
(1 hours ago)
I asked Loic Bruni, Amaury Pierron, and Greg Minnaar and got a different answer.
[Reply]
1
1
HVrider
(1 hours ago)
@ReformedRoadie
: who’s won more races in the last 3 years?
[Reply]
4
1
spudlord
(54 mins ago)
@HVrider
: no one in the comments section has to worry about that
[Reply]
3
0
ReformedRoadie
(50 mins ago)
@HVrider
: Sam didn't win any EWS events in 2019...won the series on consistent placings...but that doesn't rhyme.
I'd guess Bruni, but that is a guess.
[Reply]
1
1
KKRoos
(29 mins ago)
Seems like Sam Hill is faster with flat pedals. How about you?
[Reply]
2
0
goldencycle
(16 mins ago)
@HVrider
: If you ask which pedal has won more races, it would be clipless by about 69 miles. Sam is the only prominent rider that can win on flats. The only other one that immediately comes to mind is ratboy when he used to race. Aside from a few outliers, the vast majority of people prefer clipless racing.
[Reply]
2
1
C35no
(1 hours ago)
just ride a fcking bike!
[Reply]
1
0
flyr
(1 hours ago)
Flats
[Reply]
1
1
tomo12377
(29 mins ago)
I don't think anybody could argue clips are more! fun than flats
[Reply]
1
1
letsgoridebikes18
(1 hours ago)
I only ride flats.
[Reply]
3
1
h82crash
(1 hours ago)
I only ride park.
[Reply]
2
0
EC1ark
(27 mins ago)
need to go fast so I ride clipped in, I can't help If I always win
[Reply]
1
0
letsgoridebikes18
(13 mins ago)
@EC1ark
: Gotta say that flats haven’t slowed me down. I don’t seem to have much trouble keeping up with the fast guys who use clips.
[Reply]
1
1
bdcain
(1 hours ago)
only flats forever!
[Reply]
1
1
solf
(28 mins ago)
Flats!!! Go chapetta!!!
[Reply]
2
3
jasminov
(25 mins ago)
Ok, she knows about pedals, but does she cook?!..
[Reply]
3
4
Whatajohnny
(1 hours ago)
flat pedals win medals
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
8
Explodo
(1 hours ago)
I guess it shows the audience here that so many people are "flats for life" kind of folks. Flats are fine for just screwing around, but if you really want to ride hard(not just downhill or on jumps) you've got to be clipped in.
[Reply]
5
2
dumr666
(54 mins ago)
damn, tell that to Hill
[Reply]
4
2
Explodo
(48 mins ago)
@dumr666
: Yes...tell that to the one statistical outlier.
[Reply]
3
3
CircusMaximus
(32 mins ago)
Ok guy. Come to the PNW and show us how we’re not riding that hard on our flats. Hahahahaha hahahahahahaha
[Reply]
2
0
Explodo
(21 mins ago)
@CircusMaximus
: You know, the vast majority of the world is not the PNW and people ride most where they live.
For climbing those wonderful PNW hills, you'd be better off clipped in...assuming you can climb it and you're not a hike-a-bike type.
[Reply]
JKW reasons correspond pretty good to my experience. Flats are more fun even though they are slower. For going very fast or very long at or over the limits of your skills clip in and hang on
youtu.be/cwcu2pvOaxI
I think that's probably true here - clipless less you unweight your upstroke pedal while remaining solidly clipped in. So for someone with the right pedaling technique on flats, not putting downward pressure on the pedal during the upstroke, the efficiency level of clips vs. flats could probably be comparable.
I bet a lot of people riding flats unwittingly weight their upstroke pedal though, to keep their foot solidly engaged, hurting their efficiency.
That said, if someone is trying to ensure having optimal pedal position, so that they are generating repeatable, maximal force during the downstroke, that's where the real advantage of clipless lies, as you can tune exactly where your foot is on the pedal in a way that is exactly the same every time. Even in this case though, for the average person that makes very little difference, most of the benefit would be if you are trying to shave seconds off of large efforts
@ADGproductions - most Joeys I see in the parks ride flats... just saying... I don't mean poor riders ride flats, I mean poor riders also ride flats, there is NO correlation bewteen type of pedal and a type of rider...
I changed in the hopes of being a smoother rider, and feel like I ride much smoother/precise now, not particularly faster in the descents, but i'm going through a whole lot less gear nowdays as my pedals, shoes and tyres had to binned every couple of months. Also stopped breaking wheels, I think being able to react faster in lifting/unweighting the bike helps a ton.
I do wish I could go back to flats for fun, but a few parking lot tests didnt feel right...
The climbing scenario where the clipless are clearly superior has nothing to do with pedaling efficiency- it's large things that you can more easily pull up and forward and get over instead of trying to 'technique' it. It's all fun to talk about technique but when you've already been climbing for a while just just want to get it done.
I jumped on the band wagon this winter and committed to flats until March. As much as I hate being on flats on technical descents, I can tell that my technique has improved a lot and I'm excited to see if this makes me any better when spring rolls around and I switch back to SPD.
Some people are fast on flats (Brook, Brendog, Sam Hill etc)
Others are fast on clips (Bruni, Pierron, Brosnan etc)
This whole topic needs to die; put your feet on whatever feels best for you and go ride your bike
Clip(less) is definitely faster. I ride both and yes, you can put power down in the roughest of sections without worrying about your feet coming off. That is where they have a real advantage IMO. However, flats do force you to learn good technique. I don't race anymore, I DGAF about Strava "racing", and flat pedals and shoes are way more comfortable for me so that's what I ride now.
Pinkbike editorial staff needs some shredders on board to contrast the "racers". Every bike review should have two reviewers. A person who prioritizes how fast the bike is and a person who prioritizes how fun/nimble/maneuverable/jumpy/jibby the bike is. Yes, "fastest" is fun but it's not the only kind of fun. A 3 meter long bike that "sticks to the ground" is only one kind of fun and definitely not the other kind of fun. Also, get some 85+ kilo testers on board. This stuff feels different to a big strong bloke vs. a lean featherweight. Just suggestions, you can stick with the strava focused and e-bike reviews if you like.
Pole Bike review: Racer: "It was the fastest! I loved it!" Shredder: "Throw this yacht in the bin, I couldn't 3 it of anything and it won't turn."
Switch it up, ride your damn bike. Don’t just be a fanboy and ride what your favorite pro rider uses; ride what works best for you.
I plan to be back on clipless most of the time- but it's honestly been fun to inject something new and work on different skills for a little while too.
That being said, as a beginner I'm not too sure which way to go from here. Flats for skills building first then plan to switch to clipless? Or maybe flats all the way? Or yet clipless right away to build the 'right' (right?) habits from the get go and never mind flats?
Just got my bike a few days ago and already scratching my head what pedals/shoes to get now lol
I'm never going to be a pro, just out riding my bike. Fast is fun. But hot damn I do like me a foot out drift.
Articles like this that are informative but on the light side of being "in-depth" not would be great additions to the tech section over at cyclingtips.com
You own both sites, cycling tips is generally a little light on things that have to do with MTB so why not sprinkle some more tech content like this over there.
www.bikejames.com/strength/why-pedaling-efficiency-has-nothing-to-do-with-your-pedals
Somebody needs to cite sources or retract
pedalinginnovations.com/does-this-video-really-prove-that-flats-are-more-efficient-than-clipless-pedals
You can get away with poor technique on clips that you cant on flats though.
Despite being on crappy flat pedals and using his clipless pedal shoes (hardly a fair comparison to a decent set of flats and shoes), the end result of the test was that the rider pedaled more efficiently on flats. He consumed less oxygen to complete the test on them than he did on the clipless pedals, which obviously shocked everyone.
watch a test...
pedalinginnovations.com/does-this-video-really-prove-that-flats-are-more-efficient-than-clipless-pedals
The conclusion:
Despite being on crappy flat pedals and using his clipless pedal shoes (hardly a fair comparison to a decent set of flats and shoes), the end result of the test was that the rider pedaled more efficiently on flats. He consumed less oxygen to complete the test on them than he did on the clipless pedals, which obviously shocked everyone.
I just need a good pair of shoes that will allow me to walk for long days in the mountains (lots of push and carry the bike sections in the alps...) Any idea on the kind of shoes I need?
I ride both flats and clips.
My current flat pedals (Nukeproof Horizon) are simply amazing and I've never blown a foot off one.
The previous flats (Shimano Saint) were decent but there was always the chance of blowing a foot off when things got very rough.
5 10s are the only flat pedal shoes I've tried that are worth using.
I'd guess Bruni, but that is a guess.
For climbing those wonderful PNW hills, you'd be better off clipped in...assuming you can climb it and you're not a hike-a-bike type.
Post a Comment