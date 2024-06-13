Powered by Outside

Video: Close Calls And Sketchy Saves - Val di Sole DH World Cup Privateer Course Preview

Jun 13, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  


Francesco Beber sticks the Pinkbike camera on his helmet and swerves his way down the Black Snake in Val Di Sole Italy for the 4th round of the 2024 downhill World Cup.


Junior POV presented by ODI Grips
Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024


Author Info:
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,129 articles
2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Fun to see some of these younger riders. Great to get them a bit of attention and let them show their stuff. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 Francesco! You the man! Nice work,







