Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Close Calls And Sketchy Saves - Val di Sole DH World Cup Privateer Course Preview
Jun 13, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
2 Comments
Francesco Beber sticks the Pinkbike camera on his helmet and swerves his way down the Black Snake in Val Di Sole Italy for the 4th round of the 2024 downhill World Cup.
Junior POV presented by
ODI Grips
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,129 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
123554 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
92034 views
The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes
54878 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
51325 views
Final Results from the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024
51257 views
The Actual Weights of 15 World Cup DH Race Bikes
40099 views
Shimano Files Patent for a Direct-Mount Single-Sided 3-Piston Brake Caliper [Updated]
33356 views
Downhill Tech Randoms - Leogang World Cup 2024
31906 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
MICHAELRIEMERcWr
FL
(14 mins ago)
Fun to see some of these younger riders. Great to get them a bit of attention and let them show their stuff. Cheers!
[Reply]
1
0
Two-planker
(13 mins ago)
Francesco! You the man! Nice work,
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041117
Mobile Version of Website