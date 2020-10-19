Pinkbike.com
Video: Closing Day Laps at Whistler Bike Park with Jesse Melamed
Oct 18, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
2 weeks off the bike and we were all feeling a bit sketchy! Nothing like some primo dirt and the best jumps in the world to get back to though!
—
Jesse Melamed
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Jesse Melamed
