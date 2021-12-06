Video: Closing Week of the 2021 World Cup Season with Tahnee Seagrave in 'Unplugged'

Dec 6, 2021
by Fox Head  


Fox’s Unplugged series provides an in-depth, behind the scenes look into the athlete's journey in preparation for or in the midst of the race season chaos. The latest episode follows Tahnée Seagrave’s closing week of the 2021 World Cup season. Tahnée has one of the most recognizable faces in pro downhill racing. And while every second counts in a race run, as Tahnée’s pre-race routine demonstrates, it’s not just what you do on your run that counts – it’s everything that leads up to it.

Videos Fox Clothing Tahnee Seagrave DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


1 Comment

  • 4 0
 "it’s not just what you do on your run that counts – it’s everything that leads up to it" Finally a racer who understands that the most important part of the race weekend is timed training!

