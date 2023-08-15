Video: Coast Gravity Daydreams with Dillon Butcher and Harry Barrett

Words
: Forbidden Bikes
We all have our own version of the perfect day of riding. Pedalling through majestic alpine meadows. Throwing down heaters at the DH track. Sessionning a sloppy rut-track. Cranking out max efforts until we're breathing from our eyes. Turning the neighbourhood into a jib park with a wooden ramp.
Exercising our imaginations in this way has a powerful ability to let us completely ignore the work we're supposed to be doing. We can just slip away into our minds and throw a bit of fuel on the fire to get us stoked for the next ride.
For Dillon Butcher and Harry Barrett, a private day riding BC's Coast Gravity Park is about as close to perfection as you can get.
There is just something about blasting off huge jumps and bustin' shapes with friends that will never get old.
Riders: Harry Barrett
and Dillon Burtcher
Photo/Video: Liam Morgan
Song: Crumb - Balloon