Video: Coast Gravity Daydreams with Dillon Butcher and Harry Barrett

Aug 15, 2023
by ForbiddenBike  


Words: Forbidden Bikes

We all have our own version of the perfect day of riding. Pedalling through majestic alpine meadows. Throwing down heaters at the DH track. Sessionning a sloppy rut-track. Cranking out max efforts until we're breathing from our eyes. Turning the neighbourhood into a jib park with a wooden ramp.

Exercising our imaginations in this way has a powerful ability to let us completely ignore the work we're supposed to be doing. We can just slip away into our minds and throw a bit of fuel on the fire to get us stoked for the next ride.

For Dillon Butcher and Harry Barrett, a private day riding BC's Coast Gravity Park is about as close to perfection as you can get.

There is just something about blasting off huge jumps and bustin' shapes with friends that will never get old.

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo



Forbiddenbike.com
Riders: Harry Barrett and Dillon Burtcher.
Photo/Video: Liam Morgan
Song: Crumb - Balloon

Regions in Article
Southern Sunshine Coast

Posted In:
Videos Forbiddenbike Dillon Butcher Harry Barrett


Author Info:
ForbiddenBike avatar

Member since Aug 13, 2018
37 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite XC Results from the Glentress XC World Champs 2023
69756 views
The Inside Scoop on Norco's Prototype Downhill Bike
51199 views
First Ride: 2024 Trek Supercaliber G2
48794 views
Top XC Racers Criticize Last-Minute UCI Rule Change Around Elite Start Order at Worlds [Updated]
48674 views
YT Industries Releases Capra Uncaged 10 CF & AL
37455 views
Staff Ride: Dario's Downieville Santa Cruz Tallboy
36545 views
Pinarello Releases New Dogma XC Hardtail
34380 views
Bike Check: Lachlan Morton's Cannondale Scalpel HT Hi-Mod Ultimate - Leadville 100
33869 views

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 MMMMhhhh, nice work boys!
  • 1 0
 Yoooooooooo





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.025810
Mobile Version of Website