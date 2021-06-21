Video: Cody Kelley at Speed in 'Feels Like Home'

Oh the places our bikes take us. From mountain tops around the world to our local trails that we’ve ridden (maybe) too many times. No matter how new the setting, when we’re accompanied by our two-wheeled companions we never feel like we’re in truly unfamiliar territory. Join PNW Squad member Cody Kelley as he shreds our local trails in Feels Like Home.—PNW Components
We at PNW Components would like to acknowledge that this project was completed on the traditional lands of the Duwamish People, the native people of Seattle. We encourage you to learn the history of the land you occupy and those who came before you with resources such as native-land.ca.—PNW Components
