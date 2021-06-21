Video: Cody Kelley at Speed in 'Feels Like Home'

Jun 21, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesOh the places our bikes take us. From mountain tops around the world to our local trails that we’ve ridden (maybe) too many times. No matter how new the setting, when we’re accompanied by our two-wheeled companions we never feel like we’re in truly unfamiliar territory. Join PNW Squad member Cody Kelley as he shreds our local trails in Feels Like Home.PNW Components

Cody Kelley brings his signature style back to the Pacific Northwest in our newest video Feels Like Home. The video releases Monday June 21st so mark your calendars and cancel your Zoom calls. Photo Trevor Lyden

bigquotesWe at PNW Components would like to acknowledge that this project was completed on the traditional lands of the Duwamish People, the native people of Seattle. We encourage you to learn the history of the land you occupy and those who came before you with resources such as native-land.ca.PNW Components

Photos by Trevor Lyden.

28 Comments

  • 13 1
 Nice
  • 7 1
 Nice
  • 11 0
 Nice
  • 5 1
 Nice
  • 5 1
 Nice
  • 5 0
 Haha cheers
  • 3 0
 Nice
  • 3 0
 Nice
  • 3 0
 Nice
  • 1 0
 Nice
  • 1 0
 Nice
  • 11 0
 CK has the best tabes for the babes.
  • 4 0
 Some of the best style in the business!
  • 4 0
 Much appreciated!
  • 6 0
 always enjoy some smash and speed from this guy
  • 3 0
 Appreciate it my man
  • 3 0
 nice nice
  • 3 0
 ohhhh doubling up on the "nice". Good call!
  • 1 0
 Thanks bru!
  • 1 0
 nice nice
  • 1 0
 wish my trails were like that and i wish i could do all of that
  • 1 0
 That last clip was insane
  • 1 0
 So. Much. Style. We've watched it on repeat for a while now..
  • 1 0
 Nice
  • 1 0
 Yeeew! Cheers
  • 1 0
 Sick
