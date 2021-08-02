Video: Cody Kelley Gets Drifty on Dusty Trails in 'Drop Into Summer'

Aug 2, 2021
by PNW Components  

There’s no better way to spend your summer than getting drifty on some dusty trails. Cody Kelley and Justin Olsen (film/photo) journeyed into the Utah foothills to capture the RAW vibes that only solo sessions on loose singletrack can provide. Enjoy 96 seconds of the purest nature and MTB sounds and start planning your next summer riding adventure before the season turns.

Rider: Cody Kelley
Film/Photo: Justin Olsen

The wait is over; we have a store full of products. And, yes, that includes dropper posts. It feels like a miracle. Visit our site (PNW Components) and pick up what you need to keep your bike fresh for the rest of the year.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos PNW Components Cody Kelley


7 Comments

 Blow hard....
that's the name of the trail. Ironically, located in a placed called Brian Head. *Insert Beavis and Butthead laugh*
 Justin Olsen that is some nice work.
 Siiiick. I love seeing a Utahn shred Utah trails on the bike I ride
 Already didn’t want to be at work.....why’d I watch this during lunch.

Well done.
 So hes the new US Enduro national champion, right? Then why is Rude still wearing the stars and bars sleeve?
 So much steez
 So smooth and stylish

Post a Comment



