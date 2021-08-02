Video: Cody Kelley Gets Drifty on Dusty Trails in 'Drop Into Summer'

There’s no better way to spend your summer than getting drifty on some dusty trails. Cody Kelley and Justin Olsen (film/photo) journeyed into the Utah foothills to capture the RAW vibes that only solo sessions on loose singletrack can provide. Enjoy 96 seconds of the purest nature and MTB sounds and start planning your next summer riding adventure before the season turns.
Rider: Cody Kelley
Film/Photo: Justin Olsen
that's the name of the trail. Ironically, located in a placed called Brian Head. *Insert Beavis and Butthead laugh*
Well done.
