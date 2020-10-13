Pinkbike.com
Video: Cody Kelley Rails the New Specialized Stumpjumper
Oct 13, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Tweet
Speed, style, and gorgeous fall colours.
Posted In:
Videos
Specialized
Cody Kelley
17 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
MikeyMT
(38 mins ago)
Unpopular opinion...Cody's inverted table is better then Semenuks...
[Reply]
1
0
Kirky86
(14 mins ago)
*Thats a downtable for all the confused dirtjumpers/bmxers out there....
[Reply]
5
0
pnwcomponents
(38 mins ago)
That shot at 20 seconds had us drooling... Can't get enough of Cody's riding!
[Reply]
1
0
SebIsen
(19 mins ago)
I would like to see how the bike is at the end of the video shoot? dead?
* but beautiful video, Codey Kelley rides super stylish
[Reply]
3
0
kelleymtb
(9 mins ago)
The bike is fine and asking for more! I’ve been ridin it non stop
[Reply]
2
0
Tearsforgears
(40 mins ago)
Dude has style for dayze...
[Reply]
1
0
Howieday91
(39 mins ago)
Whoa! a Cody Kelly video without having the Bountiful downhill trail in it! Awesome video!
[Reply]
2
0
beer247
(31 mins ago)
Just give him the Stumpjumper Evo already!
[Reply]
1
0
audric
(21 mins ago)
must be already modified to these specs! I Love my 2020 EVO, best bike i've ever owned
[Reply]
1
0
blkmrktrider156
(20 mins ago)
He has one, its all over his Instagram...
[Reply]
1
0
audric
(22 mins ago)
You know the guy can manual when they have to cut the rush of him on the back wheel! Speed and Steez for dayz
[Reply]
1
0
heatproofgenie
(37 mins ago)
Love that manual though the clearing!
[Reply]
1
0
ischiller
(36 mins ago)
Rad. Style for days. Nice work Justin.
[Reply]
1
0
curendero
(27 mins ago)
Video tape me. I'll show you how to crash at high speed!!
[Reply]
1
0
ryan189
(2 mins ago)
This is the only biker that makes me feel like a kid again.
[Reply]
1
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(4 mins ago)
dialed
[Reply]
2
3
alexdeich
(18 mins ago)
ugh 65deg head angle? what a terrible bike
[Reply]
* but beautiful video, Codey Kelley rides super stylish
