Video: Cody Kelley Rails the New Specialized Stumpjumper

Oct 13, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Speed, style, and gorgeous fall colours.

Posted In:
Videos Specialized Cody Kelley


17 Comments

  • 6 0
 Unpopular opinion...Cody's inverted table is better then Semenuks...
  • 1 0
 *Thats a downtable for all the confused dirtjumpers/bmxers out there....
  • 5 0
 That shot at 20 seconds had us drooling... Can't get enough of Cody's riding!
  • 1 0
 I would like to see how the bike is at the end of the video shoot? dead?
* but beautiful video, Codey Kelley rides super stylish
  • 3 0
 The bike is fine and asking for more! I’ve been ridin it non stop
  • 2 0
 Dude has style for dayze...
  • 1 0
 Whoa! a Cody Kelly video without having the Bountiful downhill trail in it! Awesome video!
  • 2 0
 Just give him the Stumpjumper Evo already!
  • 1 0
 must be already modified to these specs! I Love my 2020 EVO, best bike i've ever owned
  • 1 0
 He has one, its all over his Instagram...
  • 1 0
 You know the guy can manual when they have to cut the rush of him on the back wheel! Speed and Steez for dayz
  • 1 0
 Love that manual though the clearing!
  • 1 0
 Rad. Style for days. Nice work Justin.
  • 1 0
 Video tape me. I'll show you how to crash at high speed!!
  • 1 0
 This is the only biker that makes me feel like a kid again.
  • 1 0
 dialed
  • 2 3
 ugh 65deg head angle? what a terrible bike

