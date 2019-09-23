Video: Cody Kelley Vs His Old Man

Cody Kelley has been riding on two wheels his whole life. Today, he’s known for his super dialed and fast style, and the best #tabesforbabes.
And when it comes to his dad, Ol' Dog, he’s always been a key influence in Cody's life, as they’ve taken turns being hot on each other’s heels.
In the first of our “Reasons” series we explore Cody Kelley’s key inflection points that have led Cody to where he is today. It has a lot to do with his parent’s influence of getting him into riding bikes at a young age, some friendly father-son competition, and getting into the racing scene with his pops.
Whether they’re ripping at Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah together, or practicing getting low in the parking lot, you can guarantee that this father-son duo is stoked on life and stoked on bikes. One thing is clear: they don’t plan to stop riding together in the mountains any time soon.
