Video: Cody Kelley's Riding is Next Level

May 18, 2019
by PNW Components  


Cody Kelley is easily one of the fastest, and most stylish people we know on a bike, and is one awesome human being on top of that. We were absolutely thrilled when he said he would be able to take a break from his busy Enduro World Series schedule to come visit us in the Pacific Northwest.

Photo by Riley Seebeck

We made sure Cody's stay in the PNW was as hectic as possible. As soon as Cody landed at SeaTac Airport, we took him to Duthie Hill Mountain Bike Park to film with the great Jeff Kendall-Weed and witnessed the creation of one of Cody's most popular #ManualMonday posts.


The next day we headed north to Bellingham with photographer Riley Seebeck of Flow Photo Co to capture the goods and to begin filming for Cody's personal video. Weather conditions were classically Bellingham-esque, but Cody didn't let the slick trails and rain clouds stop him from getting rowdy.

As if flying out to Seattle and then driving to Bellingham wasn't enough travel for one weekend, the very next day we hopped on a ferry in Anacortes to check out the trails on Orcas Island's Mount Constitution. With plenty of big hits, stacked berms, and some of the most beautiful forest the PNW has to offer, the island trails delivered what we were looking for.


After a long journey back to Seattle, lengthened by an inopportune ferry delay, we packed up Cody's bike and drove him to the airport in the wee hours of the night. We can't believe how much we got done in a single weekend, and we're even more impressed with how hard Cody worked to make it all happen.

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Fook`n rad!

