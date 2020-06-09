Video: Cody Kelly Brings his Signature Style to e-MTBs

This might just be my favorite bike these days! I was honestly hooked from the very first descent on just how capable the bike is! It flicks around corner's, changes directions, jumps, and maneuver's so similar to the "classic bikes" we've all ridden and loved for years now, that you forget you're on a turbo assisted bike. Then you turn to go back up the hill and it gives you that little extra pep that lets you go for longer rides and or (my personal favorite), gets you into new zones you may have not have been to explore otherwise. Basically, it's a big task to finish a ride on this thing without a smile on your face. — Cody Kelly