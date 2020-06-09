Video: Cody Kelly Brings his Signature Style to e-MTBs

Jun 9, 2020
by Justin Olsen  


bigquotesThis might just be my favorite bike these days! I was honestly hooked from the very first descent on just how capable the bike is! It flicks around corner's, changes directions, jumps, and maneuver's so similar to the "classic bikes" we've all ridden and loved for years now, that you forget you're on a turbo assisted bike. Then you turn to go back up the hill and it gives you that little extra pep that lets you go for longer rides and or (my personal favorite), gets you into new zones you may have not have been to explore otherwise. Basically, it's a big task to finish a ride on this thing without a smile on your face.Cody Kelly




Posted In:
Videos Cody Kelley


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Megavalanche 2020 Cancelled]
131549 views
Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community
61650 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Favorite MTB Suspension Design?
58640 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
51480 views
Spotted: Ohlins RXF 38 Fork
40542 views
Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
38706 views
The Matchup: 2020 Norco Optic or Sight? - Trail Bike vs All-Mountain Bike
37855 views
Review: Cane Creek's New Helm MKII Fork - The Extra-Adjustable Alternative
31340 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 To the first person that makes a 'moped' comment... we get it, you don't want an e-bike, however, those that have them are out there riding them and having an absolute blast (me included) and we don't care if you don't like them!
  • 1 0
 imagine riding an Ebike! what loser.
  • 1 0
 Now I want one!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007819
Mobile Version of Website