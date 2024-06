Colby Pringle

X

Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend

There’s no weekend quite like opening weekend. After a long winter, on May 17th, the new Fitz chair started spinning, and another summer or bike park laps kicked off.Sea to Sky local Colby Pringle is not short on style. So, with the temptation of freshly packed berms, untouched early season lips, and non-existent brake bumps, he headed along to take control of opening weekend.