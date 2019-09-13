Video: Colby Raha Freerides a Moto for His X-Games Real Moto 2019 Entry

Sep 13, 2019
by Brian Park  

The rest of the Real Moto 2019 entries are bonkers too:






Posted In:
Videos Motorcycles


37 Comments

  • 26 1
 Jesus says thank you for saving me from seeing butt cheeks. I would hate to accidentally be hell-bound right now.
  • 2 2
 right?! they def weren't naked hahaha
  • 26 8
 I hate seeing all these lazy slobs not pedaling. You gotta earn your turns!
They're going to ruin mountain biking for all of us.
Shouldn't there be some sort of barrier to entry?
Why am I seeing this? Where's my filter, Pinkbike?
(Did I cover all the bases?)
  • 11 1
 They're E-Bikes
  • 3 2
 hahahahahahahahahah
  • 1 0
 I absolutely considered saying "Colby Raha Freerides an eMTB" in the headline but figured it was too much trolling.
  • 10 5
 love the riding, just clip after clip with bangers!

on another note, couldn't care less about portraying women as thots who clean after others; speaks a lot about the people behind the video.
  • 8 2
 Is the moto world still stuck in '00's with the old porn hoes opening? Or is this just a one-off... thought we were past that.

Anyway, whoa... that guy slays!
  • 1 0
 Humans have loved booties since the beginning. We are never past that
  • 3 1
 Amazing riding, and not that anybody doubted it, but RC4 still has it, the way he rails corners is amazing.

However,,,, theres only 1 urban riding king, Josh Hill on the Alta, the stuff he rides and posts on insta/youtube is just amazing. (probably get max hate for that cos it's an e-bike!!!!!!!)
  • 1 0
 Lol ebikes are hated everywhere
  • 3 0
 A lot of good things come from moto to mountain bikes, but I sincerely hope we never get the objectified, half-naked women that have somehow become a critical part of moto culture.
  • 1 0
 Thankfully MTB is moving in the other direction, but uhhh, we shouldn't act like MTB doesn't have it. There were still swimsuit girls at Sea Otter, and looking at most MTB media and ads from the 2000s would make us all cringe with their blatant sexism.
  • 3 0
 Can someone explain how motoX people can just jump anything to flat but MTBers can't? Is it only about the amount of suspension travel or does it have to do with throttle while landing?
  • 2 0
 I don't know much about motos but I do know that 300mm of travel front and rear makes a big difference
  • 3 0
 If you want a motor, why on earth would you buy an E-bike instead of a Moto!!! Hot damn these dudes are rad!
  • 4 1
 I doubt this guy has ever broken a bone.
  • 3 1
 Kris Foster's backflip before starting the bike is awesome!
  • 1 0
 foster wins by a mile
  • 1 0
 Let's be honest. The real hero of that video is the vramp (van / ramp creation).
  • 2 1
 First video. Hip hop, two stroke ring and mad tricks. Just gold!
  • 1 1
 Raha's 2018 Recap is worth checking out as well - www.youtube.com/watch?v=UV-5SjdBhqY
  • 1 0
 That whip at 1:32 for Colby Raha is just SICK!
  • 1 0
 Sick! I love anything on two wheels!
  • 1 0
 Holy huck to flat! Adam Braxton would be proud.
  • 1 0
 Can someone explain to me the physics of how a moto whip works
  • 1 0
 Kris Foster hands down. Kamloops boys doing it right!
  • 2 2
 Colby is more hardcore than anyone else on 2 wheels. change my mind
  • 1 1
 Came here to read smack talk e-bike comments. Sorely disappointed.
  • 1 0
 I meant :53
  • 6 6
 Meh.
  • 1 1
 Dope!
  • 1 3
 Waiting for the comments to blow up with an angry Euro to chime in.
Below threshold threads are hidden

