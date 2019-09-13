Pinkbike.com
Video: Colby Raha Freerides a Moto for His X-Games Real Moto 2019 Entry
Sep 13, 2019
by
Brian Park
The rest of the Real Moto 2019 entries are bonkers too:
Videos
Motorcycles
37 Comments
26
1
samdeatley
(1 hours ago)
Jesus says thank you for saving me from seeing butt cheeks. I would hate to accidentally be hell-bound right now.
2
2
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(33 mins ago)
right?! they def weren't naked hahaha
26
8
modcitizen
(46 mins ago)
I hate seeing all these lazy slobs not pedaling. You gotta earn your turns!
They're going to ruin mountain biking for all of us.
Shouldn't there be some sort of barrier to entry?
Why am I seeing this? Where's my filter, Pinkbike?
(Did I cover all the bases?)
11
1
allmtnshreder
(55 mins ago)
They're E-Bikes
3
2
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(34 mins ago)
hahahahahahahahahah
1
0
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(8 mins ago)
I absolutely considered saying "Colby Raha Freerides an eMTB" in the headline but figured it was too much trolling.
10
5
housem8d
(55 mins ago)
love the riding, just clip after clip with bangers!
on another note, couldn't care less about portraying women as thots who clean after others; speaks a lot about the people behind the video.
8
2
islandforlife
(33 mins ago)
Is the moto world still stuck in '00's with the old porn hoes opening? Or is this just a one-off... thought we were past that.
Anyway, whoa... that guy slays!
1
0
Mntneer
(14 mins ago)
Humans have loved booties since the beginning. We are never past that
3
1
Cordall
(22 mins ago)
Amazing riding, and not that anybody doubted it, but RC4 still has it, the way he rails corners is amazing.
However,,,, theres only 1 urban riding king, Josh Hill on the Alta, the stuff he rides and posts on insta/youtube is just amazing. (probably get max hate for that cos it's an e-bike!!!!!!!)
1
0
colincolin
(2 mins ago)
Lol ebikes are hated everywhere
3
0
skycripp
(21 mins ago)
A lot of good things come from moto to mountain bikes, but I sincerely hope we never get the objectified, half-naked women that have somehow become a critical part of moto culture.
1
0
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(2 mins ago)
Thankfully MTB is moving in the other direction, but uhhh, we shouldn't act like MTB doesn't have it. There were still swimsuit girls at Sea Otter, and looking at most MTB media and ads from the 2000s would make us all cringe with their blatant sexism.
3
0
colincolin
(19 mins ago)
Can someone explain how motoX people can just jump anything to flat but MTBers can't? Is it only about the amount of suspension travel or does it have to do with throttle while landing?
2
0
showmethemountains
(11 mins ago)
I don't know much about motos but I do know that 300mm of travel front and rear makes a big difference
3
0
dtimms
(17 mins ago)
If you want a motor, why on earth would you buy an E-bike instead of a Moto!!! Hot damn these dudes are rad!
4
1
orastreet1
(1 hours ago)
I doubt this guy has ever broken a bone.
3
1
Senduro
(49 mins ago)
Kris Foster's backflip before starting the bike is awesome!
1
0
SnowshoeRider4Life
(11 mins ago)
foster wins by a mile
1
0
wort
(17 mins ago)
Let's be honest. The real hero of that video is the vramp (van / ramp creation).
2
1
jaame
(53 mins ago)
First video. Hip hop, two stroke ring and mad tricks. Just gold!
1
1
wildsidewilly
(48 mins ago)
Raha's 2018 Recap is worth checking out as well -
www.youtube.com/watch?v=UV-5SjdBhqY
1
0
jmc619
(21 mins ago)
That whip at 1:32 for Colby Raha is just SICK!
1
0
yamaha0249
(15 mins ago)
Sick! I love anything on two wheels!
1
0
savage47
(14 mins ago)
Holy huck to flat! Adam Braxton would be proud.
1
0
hamncheez
(8 mins ago)
Can someone explain to me the physics of how a moto whip works
1
0
Bkbroila
(1 mins ago)
Kris Foster hands down. Kamloops boys doing it right!
2
2
74tenomresc
(1 hours ago)
Colby is more hardcore than anyone else on 2 wheels. change my mind
1
1
robokfc
(34 mins ago)
Came here to read smack talk e-bike comments. Sorely disappointed.
1
0
jmc619
(19 mins ago)
I meant :53
6
6
Technut
(1 hours ago)
Meh.
1
1
endlessblockades
(40 mins ago)
Dope!
1
3
nskerb
(37 mins ago)
Waiting for the comments to blow up with an angry Euro to chime in.
7
14
deeker
(1 hours ago)
Why Moto on Pinkbike?????
5
9
scott-townes
(1 hours ago)
Because this is the sickest video comp. of all time, year after year. The real question is, why comment on a story about moto if you think it doesn't belong??????
Also why so many question marks?????????????
2
2
wildsidewilly
(57 mins ago)
Because Raha is the man.
10
4
74tenomresc
(57 mins ago)
because badassery on 2 wheels is badassery on 2 wheels. stop being an old, decrepit fuck
