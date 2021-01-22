Video: Cole Nichol Pays Tribute to Jordie Lunn with Wild Dirt Jump Spot in 'Home Ties'

Inspired by the late Jordie Lunn, Cole Nichol spent the past five years transforming his own backyard into a mountain bike refuge. On the outskirts of Victoria, B.C. lay Cole Nichol’s safe haven. It’s full of dirt jumps, hips, ramps, drops, and some of his fondest memories of the late bike legend Jordie Lunn. Five years ago, they started digging — transforming Nichol’s backyard into an ultimate set-up and a staple of the Vancouver Island dirt jump scene.

Since Lunn’s passing in 2019, Nichol started spending more and more time moving dirt in memory of his greatest inspiration.

bigquotesCole pulled a lot of Jordie's crazy ideas and put them to work in his own yard. Coming from my BMX background, that really stoked me out, especially seeing someone do something really different and unique. I thought it was really refreshing.Darren Berrecloth



Video produced by Rupert Walker

  • 7 0
 Props man. You're doing Jordie proud.
  • 5 0
 An amazing tribute, great work Cole and Rup! Love you guys!
  • 1 0
 Nice to watch different stories about Jordie and how he inspired others. Im sure he will be stoked on that edit dude!

