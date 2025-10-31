Video: Colin Varanyak's Story - From BMX Race Burn Out to X Games Gold

Press release: adidas Five Ten

From the dirt jumps on his childhood street to the top step at the X Games, Colin Varanyak’s journey has been one defined by resilience, creativity, and rediscovering the joy of riding.Colin's journey began across the street from his parents' house, where the older kids had built dirt jumps in a field. Colin was encouraged to give it a go, and before long, he was hooked. Those early sessions led him to the local BMX track, where he fell in love with racing. As his talent grew, so did his results, from local to regional, and then to the national stage.But the weight of expectation took its toll. After a race in California where he finished 2nd and 3rd, his team manager told his dad, “We don’t fly him here to get 2nd and 3rd.” For a kid, that was tough to hear. The joy that first drew him to BMX started to fade, and eventually, Colin stepped away from racing altogether.Still, the love of riding never left. With the local jumps gone, he started cruising through neighborhoods, hitting curbs, rails, and ledges, and rediscovering his love for bikes. Street riding became his new outlet: no rules, no stopwatch, just creativity and expression. That shift reignited the spark and set him on a new path, one that would define his career.With new energy, he doubled down, filming more videos, dialling in his riding, and pushing his limits. His breakthrough came at X Games California in 2023 where Colin won gold for Best Trick, achieving a lifelong dream and cementing his place among the sport’s best.Now, Colin’s chasing that same feeling in a new discipline, freeride. The open landscapes and creativity remind him of those early street sessions that first reignited his passion. Whether it’s a rail, a jump, or a freeride line, Colin’s drive to push himself and express who he is through riding remains the same.