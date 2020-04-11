Video: Comedy Gold with Elliott Heap & Adam Brayton in Lousã for 'Tea & Biscuits'

Heap and Brayton make quite the comedy duo. Enjoy this full section from Tea & Biscuits, the Very British Mountain Bike film by Tom Caldwell and Misspent Summers.Big thanks to Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technolgy for supporting the film and to all the riders for making it possible.Music by Slaughterhäus Surf Cult and Erik Nervous.Fun fact: No bikes were permanently harmed in the making of this segment.Tea & Biscuits is brought to you by Misspent Summers and Caldwell VisualsT&B photography: Will Brignal, Chris Greenwood, Isac Paddock, Ben WinderLogo design: Tom BunneyIllustrations: Jon GregoryZine production: Misspent Summers