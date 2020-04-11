Video: Comedy Gold with Elliott Heap & Adam Brayton in Lousã for 'Tea & Biscuits'

Apr 11, 2020
by James McKnight  

Heap and Brayton make quite the comedy duo. Enjoy this full section from Tea & Biscuits, the Very British Mountain Bike film by Tom Caldwell and Misspent Summers.

Big thanks to Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technolgy for supporting the film and to all the riders for making it possible.

Music by Slaughterhäus Surf Cult and Erik Nervous.

Fun fact: No bikes were permanently harmed in the making of this segment.

Tea & Biscuits is brought to you by Misspent Summers and Caldwell Visuals
T&B photography: Will Brignal, Chris Greenwood, Isac Paddock, Ben Winder
Logo design: Tom Bunney
Illustrations: Jon Gregory
Zine production: Misspent Summers

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Adam Brayton Elliott Heap


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 More or less, "Out of Hand".....Looks like so much fun. Just one day with those fellas and I would finished but laughing.

