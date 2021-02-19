Video: Commencal Bicycles Welcomes Garret Mechem

Feb 19, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Garret;
I am super pumped to be a part of Commencal bikes for 2021 and beyond…
It is such a rad group of people that truly want progression for the sport! I'm excited to be involved with good friends including Kyle Strait and DJ Brandt to help me grow as a rider and learn from all of them. I am hoping to get the brand on as many podiums as I can across all aspects of riding, and I got big plans and ideas with Commencal for the future that I can’t wait to show you guys!

I would like to thank everyone at Commencal for the opportunity and believing in me. Upward and onward!"

COMMENCAL USA;
"We have had our eye on Garret for some time now, and to have the opportunity to bring him on onboard feels great. We truly feel that Garret will be a great addition to our USA roster and nothing but amazing things to come from Lil Rojo. "

Rider: Garret Mechem
Video: Filmed and edited by Jared Hardy
Photos: Dillon Lemarr
Location: Northern California

















11 Comments

  • 8 0
 But when will they welcome @fenderdude345?
  • 18 0
 Welcome, @fenderdude345.
  • 3 0
 @brianpark: Glad to be a part of the team
  • 4 0
 Dude Dillon Llemar is such a sleeper in the MTB industry. Talented rider, sick AF behind the camera.
  • 3 1
 I heard he’s packin like an 8” lap hog too
  • 2 0
 @CycloGoss: You heard 8"? I heard 8'.
  • 2 0
 So stoked for this dude. Such a savage on a bike.
  • 2 0
 Commencal always with the best edits. Killer riding, good tunes.
  • 2 0
 Yah! So sick Lil Rojo!
  • 2 0
 ROJO!!
  • 1 0
 Congrats bro!

