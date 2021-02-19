Video: Commencal Bicycles Welcomes Garret Mechem

Garret;
“I am super pumped to be a part of Commencal bikes for 2021 and beyond…
It is such a rad group of people that truly want progression for the sport! I'm excited to be involved with good friends including Kyle Strait and DJ Brandt to help me grow as a rider and learn from all of them. I am hoping to get the brand on as many podiums as I can across all aspects of riding, and I got big plans and ideas with Commencal for the future that I can’t wait to show you guys!
I would like to thank everyone at Commencal for the opportunity and believing in me. Upward and onward!"COMMENCAL USA;"We have had our eye on Garret for some time now, and to have the opportunity to bring him on onboard feels great. We truly feel that Garret will be a great addition to our USA roster and nothing but amazing things to come from Lil Rojo. "Rider:
Garret MechemVideo:
Filmed and edited by Jared HardyPhotos:
Dillon LemarrLocation:
Northern California
11 Comments
Post a Comment