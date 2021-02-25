Video: Commencal's Billy Meaclem is Stylish as Hell in 'Absolutely Furious'

Words: Commencal

Not everyone has style. And certainly not style on every type of bike they jump on. Billy Meaclem is just too good to watch, regardless of the what he’s riding.In these cold and somewhat dreary times in the Northern Hemisphere, this video is a breath of fresh air. Thank you Commencal NZ and especially you, Billy!: Billy Meaclem: Hunter Paull: HT Visuals and Hunter Paull: Andrew Costain: (The Gaslamp Killer x Drumetrics Boiler Room LIVE) (Wu-Tang Clan "CREAM"): Josh Birkenhake, and Hunter Paull: Andrew Costain, Jonny Eden, Billy Meaclem, Nils Heiniger, Matt Begg, Finn Hawkesby-Browne, Josh Birkenhake, and Hunter Paull