Video: Commencal's Billy Meaclem is Stylish as Hell in 'Absolutely Furious'

Feb 25, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Words: Commencal

Not everyone has style. And certainly not style on every type of bike they jump on. Billy Meaclem is just too good to watch, regardless of the what he’s riding.

In these cold and somewhat dreary times in the Northern Hemisphere, this video is a breath of fresh air. Thank you Commencal NZ and especially you, Billy!












Rider: Billy Meaclem
Film/Edit: Hunter Paull
Photos: HT Visuals and Hunter Paull
Additional Cinematography: Andrew Costain
Music: (The Gaslamp Killer x Drumetrics Boiler Room LIVE) (Wu-Tang Clan "CREAM")
Photos: Josh Birkenhake, and Hunter Paull
Build Crew: Andrew Costain, Jonny Eden, Billy Meaclem, Nils Heiniger, Matt Begg, Finn Hawkesby-Browne, Josh Birkenhake, and Hunter Paull

Regions in Article
New Zealand

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal Billy Meaclem


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
63870 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
60639 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
54437 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
52792 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
49668 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
47360 views
Review: 2021 Commencal Supreme DH 29/27 - DH Bike Week
40004 views
Spotted: Prototype Full Suspension Bike Spied Near BMC Headquarters
37160 views

16 Comments

  • 1 0
 That last pic of him on the DH bike is cool, but it doesn't look natural, it looks like he is about to crash. Unique photo for sure.
  • 3 0
 When C.R.E.A.M. came on it be hitting different
  • 1 0
 Meaclem on his build crew: "So I got with a sick ass clique and went all out"
  • 2 0
 It's like if you ride dirt jumps everything else is easy.
  • 1 0
 Yea so true !
  • 2 0
 Number plate with "Ride or Die", YES
  • 1 0
 I got a ride or die sticker on my clash as well on my 1973 ford f250, the whole setup is just dope as hell
  • 2 0
 C.R.E.A.M.
  • 1 0
 Awesome dumped 3s! And great style. Nice work.
  • 1 0
 How many sponsored riders does Commencal have??
  • 1 0
 Are you asking for a friend?
  • 1 0
 as many children in my basement. Too many
  • 1 0
 How do you get the rights to a Wu-Tang song? Asking for a friend.
  • 1 0
 Absolut flow
  • 1 0
 Wheels on Fire.
  • 1 0
 This is perfect

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008475
Mobile Version of Website