Commencal / Muc-Off Announces New Partnerships with Fox and Dharco

Jan 27, 2021
by COMMENCAL / VALLNORD DH TEAM  

Press Release: Commencal / Muc Off

After a long few weeks, it’s time for Commencal / Muc Off by Riding Addiction to let the cat out of the bag. Huh, wait, the cat isn’t super appropriate there (can you guess who it is yet?). We are thrilled to announce new partnerships with Fox and Dharco.


Fox

Riding Fox suspension opens a new chapter in our team’s history. We are incredibly proud to welcome onboard the prestigious and performance-driven Californian brand.

Even in our very first test session, the new products felt incredible – although we can’t wait to haunt Jordi’s nights (and days) with endless setup ideas.

The whole team is extremely stoked about the new suspension; we have great expectations for the benefits it will bring to our racing.


DHaRCO

We have always been demanding in our choice of riding kit. Fortunately, things clicked with Dharco as soon as we started talking.

We share the same values: MTB is an amazing lifestyle - while having fun is important, having fun and looking great is even better.

We’re cooking up some real fresh race kits, you guys better watch out.


Other partnerships and news

We’re delighted to extend Thibaut Daprela'ss contract with the team for a further two years. After dominating as a Junior, Thibaut had a stunning first season in the Elite field in 2020. He will join team legends Myriam Nicole and Amaury Pierron in aiming for the top of the podium. Our protégé Tristan Lemire will debut in the Junior category in 2021; we look forward to seeing his progression.



Finally, the Ruffin brothers, Gaëtan and Thibaut, will continue multi-tasking as team owners, managers and riders, determined as always.

This will be our 13th season working with Commencal . It’s incredible to see the brand’s passion for racing and commitment to our success while helping us grow along the way. Let’s make it a lucky 13th.


MUC-OFF remains a recent addition to the team; the shortened 2020 season didn’t quite let us show what we are capable of with the British crew. We have some exciting projects in the pipeline to keep you entertained along the way. Whatever the case, we will always shine brightly (market-leading cleaning product pun intended).


We are also glad to continue partnerships with a range of amazing people and brands including Enve (wheels and cockpits), Schwalbe (tires), Bell (helmets), and Fizik, Oakley, Chris King, Lizard Skins, HT, Lululemon, CN Spoke, Unior, E*Thirteen,Five Ten,Marsh Guard, Feedback, GoPro, Ryno Power, Pro-Bolt, Forbike and Stendec Oils (thoughts to our late friend Dave Garland and his wife Mirka).


Also, we officially welcome braking systems specialist Galfer, as well as, Turbolight, the lightest inner tire insert, Dainese, the legendary protective gears,Race Face cranksets, Burgtec adding their Direct Mount MK3 stems to our DH cockpits, Jagwire, the number-one cable and housing brand. Finally, we will carry our gear in style with DB (previously known as Douchebags).


The upcoming season is just around the corner. We can’t wait to get between the tapes with our new-look bikes and kit!


Don’t forget to follow @commencal_mucoff, @commencalbikes, @muc-off, @ridefox @dharcoclothing to keep track of us throughout the year.

Stay tuned!

  • 5 0
 Jordi just could not handle not having some french motorcycle sounds in the fox pits
  • 2 0
 Damnit, you beat me to it.
  • 3 0
 Holy smokes Batman. Look at that brake adaptor!!!
  • 1 0
 lack of official brake & drivetrain partner is interesting.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, XT brake as the choice...
  • 2 0
 Yeah Sram drivetrain and Shimano brakes it looks like from the pics. Surely a team of this size didn't struggle to get a new sponsor?
  • 1 0
 Shocking move
  • 1 0
 " Dats Tuff "

