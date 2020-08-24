Video: Commencal Muc-Off's Newest Recruit Pushes Hard on his Enduro Bike in Quebec

Aug 25, 2020
by Andy Vathis  

Commencal Muc-Off's newest recruit, Tristan Lemire, pushing the limits of the Sentier du Moulin trails in Lac-Beauport, Quebec. He's included Quebec's favourite enduro destination as one of his training locations as he prepares for his debut world cup season in 2021.


bigquotesRiding the Sentiers is unique on its own; the quality and variety of the trails, the size of the network and the breathtaking landscape make it a premier enduro destination. I really enjoy the Sentiers for the warm community that surrounds it and the atmosphere. The trails are challenging. I definitely can push myself all day and enjoy the time on two wheels with friends.Tristan Lemire


Early bird gets the worm.
Dropping in to morning light.
Skipping stones above the Wolverine.
No shortage of style from the young gun.
The crew getting the shot. It was a big team effort for all this to come together.

No shortage of cliffs or rocks up top the Maelstrom network.
Commencal Muck Off s team owner Thibaut Ruffin getting in on the action.
Commencal Muck Off's team owner, Thibaut Ruffin, getting in on the action.

The last light above Lac-Beauport.


Special thanks to -
Sentier du Moulin
The COMMENCAL / MUC OFF Team

Video - Xavier Girard Antoine Caron
Animations - Studio Nord Est

