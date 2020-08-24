Video: Commencal Muc-Off's Newest Recruit Pushes Hard on his Enduro Bike in Quebec

Commencal Muc-Off's newest recruit, Tristan Lemire, pushing the limits of the Sentier du Moulin trails in Lac-Beauport, Quebec. He's included Quebec's favourite enduro destination as one of his training locations as he prepares for his debut world cup season in 2021.
|Riding the Sentiers is unique on its own; the quality and variety of the trails, the size of the network and the breathtaking landscape make it a premier enduro destination. I really enjoy the Sentiers for the warm community that surrounds it and the atmosphere. The trails are challenging. I definitely can push myself all day and enjoy the time on two wheels with friends.—Tristan Lemire
Early bird gets the worm.
The crew getting the shot. It was a big team effort for all this to come together.
Special thanks to -Sentier du MoulinThe COMMENCAL / MUC OFF Team
Video - Xavier Girard Antoine Caron
Animations - Studio Nord Est
0 Comments
Post a Comment