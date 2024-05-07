Video: Commencal Shares the Stoke for Opening Day at the Whistler Bike Park

With more than 125 trails for all skill levels and such diverse terrain, this partnership with Whistler Mountain Bike Park is the culmination of our commitment to the most beautiful spots on the planet. — Max Commencal

Riding in Whistler is second to none and bike park season is already just around the corner. With the opening weekend from 17 May 2024, the time is coming for the COMMENCAL experience to begin... The arrival of our SUPREME DH V5, FRS and CLASH bikes in the village reinforces this unique experience and we are proud to partner with one of the most beautiful spots in the world!Get ready for the release of our COMMENCAL x WHISTLER Mountain Bike Park bikes - 14 May 2024!The collaboration provides an opportunity for riders of the world's most renowned bike park to discover and enjoy COMMENCAL mountain bikes in a truly extraordinary location. COMMENCAL BIKE, LIFESTYLE & TECHNICAL gear will be showcased in retail shops throughout Whistler Village and the available models will feature designs co-created with the WMBP team.Credits:Rider: COMMENCAL Special OpsFilm & Edit: Cole NelsonTitles: Seb CaldasPhotos: Nicolas Brizin