Video: Commencal Shares the Stoke for Opening Day at the Whistler Bike Park

May 7, 2024
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  

Riding in Whistler is second to none and bike park season is already just around the corner. With the opening weekend from 17 May 2024, the time is coming for the COMMENCAL experience to begin... The arrival of our SUPREME DH V5, FRS and CLASH bikes in the village reinforces this unique experience and we are proud to partner with one of the most beautiful spots in the world!

Get ready for the release of our COMMENCAL x WHISTLER Mountain Bike Park bikes - 14 May 2024!

COMMENCAL x Whisler Mountain Bike Park

bigquotesWith more than 125 trails for all skill levels and such diverse terrain, this partnership with Whistler Mountain Bike Park is the culmination of our commitment to the most beautiful spots on the planet.Max Commencal

The collaboration provides an opportunity for riders of the world's most renowned bike park to discover and enjoy COMMENCAL mountain bikes in a truly extraordinary location. COMMENCAL BIKE, LIFESTYLE & TECHNICAL gear will be showcased in retail shops throughout Whistler Village and the available models will feature designs co-created with the WMBP team.

Credits:
Rider: COMMENCAL Special Ops
Film & Edit: Cole Nelson
Titles: Seb Caldas
Photos: Nicolas Brizin

Posted In:
Videos Commencal


Author Info:
commencal-bikes-skis avatar

Member since Sep 14, 2009
434 articles
Report
1 Comment
Below threshold threads are hidden







