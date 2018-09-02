Video: Commencal Vallnord Team at La Bresse World Cup

4th place for Rémi Thirion!

Amaury Pierron, WINNER OF THE 2018 DH WORLD CUP!

Thibaut Daprela, winner of the day and World Cup overall!

Myriam Nicole, 3rd of the day and 4th overall!

Gaëtan Ruffin, 48th for his come back!

Thibaut Ruffin, team manager.

We're now ready for, last but not least, the World Championships! Lenzerheide, we're coming for you!

To be perfectly honest, we have had an amazing, incredible, wonderful weekend at every single World Cup this year! This last round, La Bresse, was unreal - no, scratch that, it was completely real but so crazy we still haven't fully processed what happened!Even if we already knew that Amaury Pierron and Thibaut Daprela were sure to win the World Cup overall titles, the whole crew were super motivated to perform at the last round of the season, in front of the French crowd.Rémi Thirion was really looking forward to achieving something special in his home mountains. Third in qualifications, he knew he had the speed to get on the podium. He had a clean and fast final run, despite a mistake at the top. He was happy with it, even though he didn't know whether it would be enough for a place on the podium. Not being in the top 20 protected riders, he had to watch more than 20 other riders come down the hill after him. It was a never-ending wait, rider after rider, and for a long while no-one was getting a faster time. When we eventually knew he was on the podium, we couldn't contain our happiness and neither could he! He finished 4th, and we couldn't have wished a better ending for his 'up and down' season.He was so close to winning another World Cup! Amaury Pierron was the last rider on track, and he started his run with the fastest time at the first three splits. In one of the last corners, fifteen seconds to the finish line, Amaury was pedaling hard for another win, but slid out and lost some precious seconds! Despite the crash, our 'Momo' still managed to finish 10th, only +6.016 behind the winner.He didn't have the fastest time in qualifying (4th), so he knew he had to push the limits to win his fifth World Cup of the season. When he crossed the line he was not sure he had done enough, but when the last riders came down, and he was still on top, his emotions spilled over, eyes glistening.She wasn't at her best when she left Mont Sainte Anne, and she took her time to get her confidence back. She knew La Bresse World Cup wasn't a goal because she had missed two World Cups, but she really wanted to put in a solid run and have some good feelings on track before the World Champs. Throughout the whole weekend, she worked hard, and she was happy with her performance:He hasn't raced since his crash in Val di Sole - it took him six weeks to recover from his broken scaphoid. Gaëtan Ruffin was glad to be back on the bike, and it was good to see him going into finals.We couldn't finish the World Cup season without a word fromStill recovering after his crash in Leogang, Thibaut is thrilled with his mates' results:What a season it was, definitely an incredible feat - we won at least one race at every single World Cup this year, and to win the Team ranking is something very special for us.We know we could not have achieved this without the whole crew, working so hard behind the riders: our three mechanics, Maxime, Gaëtan and Loïc; our osteopath Brieuc; the media crew with Keno, Jean-Rémy, and Bérengère; and obviously the Ruffin Family, Marilou and Jumpy who have always been there to manage our tough logistics, Thibaut and Gaëtan for making this happen and putting this dream team together!This beautiful success would not have been possible without our sponsors and their team, and we'll always be thankful for your hard work in providing the best bikes, components, and equipment. We are lucky to have our back and to work with you guys!