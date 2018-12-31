Video: Commencal Vallnord Team Looks Back at an Amazing 2018 Race Season

Myriam Nicole

Elite Men’s World Cup Overall, Junior Men’s World Cup Overall, Team World Cup Overall and 21 World Cup podiums! This is quite an easy way of summing up our year. Just add to that countless rides and laughs with everyone involved and we're (more than) good!This season felt like Christmas every weekend! Blown away bywinning her first overall World Cup title last year, we’re ecstatic to finish 2018 with three new trophies.won the Elite Men’s title with three race wins in a row plus five podiums. Has Amaury been the revelation of 2018? Undoubtedly yes. He’s made dreams come true!won the Junior Men’s by taking five out seven victories. The newcomer made his mark from the off in his debut World Cup season and we couldn’t be any prouder.Seeingwin the first round and then fight to be back for World Championships after her injury was intense. To have the bronze medal around her neck after her race at Worlds was almost victory in itself.And let's talk aboutAfter his terrible injury in 2017, he worked incredibly hard all year to get his race pace back. He never gave up and his experience helped him to finish on the podium for the last round in La Bresse, in front of his friends and family.All those victories and podiums broughtits first Team World Cup overall!What a year! The least we can say is that 2018 has exceeded all of our expectations. Ultimately, all of this success is the result of a perfect mix of hard work, commitment and friendship between our staff, team partners and all the people around us… The warmest THANK YOU to everyone involved in this story!See you all in 2019 for more good times on and off the bike!