Video: Commencal Welcomes Ángel Suárez

¡Bienvenido Ángel!

Ángel Suárez

Leon Perrin & Gaëtan Clary

Leon Perrin

Leon Perrin

JB Liautard

BIKE PARK PONTE DE LIMA

We’re very happy to announce the signing of Ángel Suárez to the Commencal family for the next two years!In recent seasons his talent, motivation and achievements have impressed. Ángel Suárez is one of the best DH riders of his generation, at home in Spain where he won the National Championships, and in World Cup competition where he finished in the top 10 twice and secured 7th place in the overall in 2020!Ángel Suárez joins the Commencal 21 Team alongside Team Manager Charlie Julia as well as Junior teammate, Pau Menoyo. With the arrival of Ángel Suárez the team takes on a whole new dimension!First and foremost racing a very busy schedule, Ángel Suárez will also visit our office in Andorra regularly to help us develop our race and production bikes. He'll also be involved in several video projects throughout the year.Rider:Video :Directed by:Edit:Photography:Special Thanks to(PORTUGAL)