Video: Commencal Welcomes Ángel Suárez

Jan 11, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


We’re very happy to announce the signing of Ángel Suárez to the Commencal family for the next two years!

In recent seasons his talent, motivation and achievements have impressed. Ángel Suárez is one of the best DH riders of his generation, at home in Spain where he won the National Championships, and in World Cup competition where he finished in the top 10 twice and secured 7th place in the overall in 2020!

Ángel Suárez joins the Commencal 21 Team alongside Team Manager Charlie Julia as well as Junior teammate, Pau Menoyo. With the arrival of Ángel Suárez the team takes on a whole new dimension!

First and foremost racing a very busy schedule, Ángel Suárez will also visit our office in Andorra regularly to help us develop our race and production bikes. He'll also be involved in several video projects throughout the year.

¡Bienvenido Ángel!






















Rider: Ángel Suárez
Video : Leon Perrin & Gaëtan Clary
Directed by: Leon Perrin
Edit: Leon Perrin
Photography: JB Liautard
Special Thanks to BIKE PARK PONTE DE LIMA (PORTUGAL)

32 Comments

  • 18 1
 hot damn that's a spicy bike.
  • 4 1
 www.instagram.com/p/CItVyRuha2D

This is what I think of when I hear people use “spicy”
  • 13 0
 So, how many teams are on Commencals?
-Muc Off
-100%
- Dorval AM
- Commencal 21
- ???
  • 4 0
 downhill world cup is slowly turning into a spec series
  • 6 0
 On Ohlins... interesting!
  • 4 0
 Oh, team Commencal 21. So factory and Commencal 100% are still unannounced. Nevermind. Congrads Angel!
  • 1 0
 I'm surprised more aren't on the big Ö
  • 1 0
 Hayes brakes?
  • 5 0
 I hope that he does well this season.
  • 5 0
 Those photographs, just wow!
  • 4 0
 Didn’t he put in some solid results last season? He seemed to be definitely trending in the right direction.
  • 3 0
 Yah, 2021 Suárez lookin' interesting!
  • 3 0
 The Commencal is still such a good looking DH bike!
  • 3 0
 sweet ride and killer rider a great pairing
  • 3 0
 Loved the piano X raw theme... Congrats to Angel
  • 7 6
 Is it is fair to say it's a better bike but a weaker team? Looking forward to seeing how Angel does.
  • 4 0
 No really, but congrats to Angel!
  • 5 0
 Commencal it's been killing it in the DHWC, have they not? at least better than YT IMO
  • 1 0
 @Narro2: Yes they have - how quickly people forget about Amaury Pierron!!!
  • 1 0
 @Narro2: commencal 21 is a different team to commencal riding addiction and commencal 100%. So, it is a weaker team.
  • 1 0
 @riish: oh, ok fair enogh
  • 3 0
 pure class...
  • 2 0
 The slow pace music really enhances the fast pace riding.
  • 1 0
 at least he received his bike wayyy before me ! Good news for the team btw Wink
  • 1 0
 Agnes Obel is incredible too
  • 3 5
 1. Amazing photography.
2. This surprised almost no one.
3. Are all the Commencal riders moving to the Taiwanese Gold? If so thats the bigger story.
  • 3 0
 Taiwanese gold?
  • 1 0
 3. You mean as opposed to Taiwanese Kashima?
  • 1 2
 SO my mistake was thinking Tenneco was a Taiwanese company; but its American.
  • 1 0
 Rad video!!
