Video: Commencal's Young Guns Shred Sydney

Mar 11, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


December 2019 saw the 7th edition of Cannonball take place, the largest mountain biking event in Australia. For Hugo Frixtalon and Antoine Vidal it was the perfect opportunity to kick-start their winter training. DH, enduro and slopestyle competitions with the best riders in the world!

After this event, the guys took the opportunity to spend some time at our Sydney HQ. Summer sun, trails at the door of our showroom, gym, surf spots... Ideal to start the season in good shape!

We couldn't let them go without making a video however, straight out the doors of our office in Sydney. Two completely different styles and an infectious symmetry when riding together!

Hugo is on his Meta AM 29 Signature and Antoine has his Meta AM 29 Team.

Photos and video: Matt Stagg












Regions in Article
Sydney

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Antoine Vidal Higo Frixtalon


3 Comments

  • 4 0
 Will have to watch later. Too busy fighting over long life milk and toilet paper at the moment.
  • 1 0
 Pretty much everyone in Australia rides like this right?
  • 1 0
 Of course...but only when February 29th falls on a Sunday in autumn.

Post a Comment



