Video: Commencal's Young Guns Shred Sydney

December 2019 saw the 7th edition of Cannonball take place, the largest mountain biking event in Australia. For Hugo Frixtalon and Antoine Vidal it was the perfect opportunity to kick-start their winter training. DH, enduro and slopestyle competitions with the best riders in the world!After this event, the guys took the opportunity to spend some time at our Sydney HQ. Summer sun, trails at the door of our showroom, gym, surf spots... Ideal to start the season in good shape!We couldn't let them go without making a video however, straight out the doors of our office in Sydney. Two completely different styles and an infectious symmetry when riding together!Hugo is on his Meta AM 29 Signature and Antoine has his Meta AM 29 Team.Photos and video: Matt Stagg