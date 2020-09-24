Video: Commencal's Young Shredders Show Off Their Crazy Riding Skills on the New Absolut 24

Sep 24, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


We love to see our kids spending their weekends on a bike rather than on the computer or in a shopping centre.

The Absolut has given generations of riders the opportunity to perfect their riding style. We wanted to offer this chance to people from an earlier age. So now the Absolut has a little brother, the Absolut 24!

On the pumptracks that are built all around us whether in a bumpy field or at the skate park, the Absolut 24 is the ideal bike to enjoy practising and perfecting your skills onboard, until it gets dark.

Like our range of Meta HT Kids and Clash Kids, this Absolut Kids version has child-specific components and is aimed at kids measuring between 135cm and 155cm. It features adapted 140mm cranks, 650mm bars for easy handling, grips with a smaller diameter for little hands, as well as the excellent Manitou Circus Expert 24 '’ fork.

Enough to prepare for the future and become the next Paul Couderc!


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Mad props to Commencal for using a song from Big L. RIP.
  • 1 0
 Great song for kinds. My little guy needs to know he won't get a Hoe if he ain't got the Dough. Life lesson son... /sarc>
  • 1 0
 Anyone reckon these will stand up to 200lbs of adult?

