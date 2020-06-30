Video: Commencal's Youngest Guns Send It in 'Clash Kids'

Amaury Pierron had better watch out!
Sacha Brizin (10) and twins Till & Max Alran (13) climbed onboard their CLASH 24 and CLASH JR bikes. Léon Perrin was in charge of the camera. Here’s the result!
The CLASH Kids and META HT Kids 2021 are now available on commencal.com
1- Nicer crank length (145mm isn't too bad)
2- Lighter wheelset (those Alex i30 wheels from last years Clash that we have were a nightmare)
3- Thicker JUnit grips are really nice for the 24"
4- JUnit Pro Fork sounds insanely nice (previous JUnit fork is wildly nice compared to every other kid fork ever made)
5- Chrome updates to match the fork is pretty sick.
6- Dropper post is nice
7- Brakes are HUGE improvement over previous Tektro 275 junk
8- SDG seat is a nice improvement too
Questions:
1- Does the JUnit Fork have the IRT kit in it?
2- You moved from the McLeod shock with the "Nino" childs tune to the RS Super Deluxe...does the Super Deluxe also have a custom childs tune?? As much as I love our JUnit fork on our Clash 24"...the McLeod with the Nino tune may have impressed me more. For a 70lb kid is the Nino tune is LIGHT YEARS better than any "light rider" adult tune (which only works well down to around 120lbs). Curious why you made the switch or skipped the Mara?
3- Pricing is pretty high (is shipping still 120$?). YT Primus 24" is 1899$ (no dropper) and a comparable component spec.
SRAM make shorter cranks, why not spec them? for 2500 it should fit out of the box.
Sweet bikes but the pricing is way off for a DTC brand.
Just my feelings.
