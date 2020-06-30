Video: Commencal's Youngest Guns Send It in 'Clash Kids'

Jun 30, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Amaury Pierron had better watch out!

Sacha Brizin (10) and twins Till & Max Alran (13) climbed onboard their CLASH 24 and CLASH JR bikes. Léon Perrin was in charge of the camera. Here’s the result!



CLASH
20




CLASH
24




CLASH
JR




Sasha & Till & Max

The CLASH Kids and META HT Kids 2021 are now available on commencal.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Press Releases Riding Videos Kids Bikes Commencal Commencal Clash


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2021 Specialized Epic & Epic Evo
67407 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Downhill World Cup Riders from 2010?
56032 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
53010 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Mountain Bike Clothing - Part 1
49460 views
On the Fence: Specialized Epic EVO vs. Cannondale Scalpel SE
48234 views
YT Releases Shred Spec Aluminium Capra & Decoy
42582 views
Bike Check & Interview: Evan Turpen's High Pivot Steel Beauty
42133 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
40534 views

9 Comments

  • 2 1
 Hey hey! Nice work Commencal!

1- Nicer crank length (145mm isn't too bad)
2- Lighter wheelset (those Alex i30 wheels from last years Clash that we have were a nightmare)
3- Thicker JUnit grips are really nice for the 24"
4- JUnit Pro Fork sounds insanely nice (previous JUnit fork is wildly nice compared to every other kid fork ever made)
5- Chrome updates to match the fork is pretty sick.
6- Dropper post is nice
7- Brakes are HUGE improvement over previous Tektro 275 junk
8- SDG seat is a nice improvement too

Questions:
1- Does the JUnit Fork have the IRT kit in it?
2- You moved from the McLeod shock with the "Nino" childs tune to the RS Super Deluxe...does the Super Deluxe also have a custom childs tune?? As much as I love our JUnit fork on our Clash 24"...the McLeod with the Nino tune may have impressed me more. For a 70lb kid is the Nino tune is LIGHT YEARS better than any "light rider" adult tune (which only works well down to around 120lbs). Curious why you made the switch or skipped the Mara?
3- Pricing is pretty high (is shipping still 120$?). YT Primus 24" is 1899$ (no dropper) and a comparable component spec.
  • 1 0
 My gripe is the 165mm cranks on the YT jeffsy 26 and Clash Jr. I have 170mm on my enduro and I am 6'1". My kid isn't yet 5'0" I used 152mm that I got from suntour on his bike . (old Grom 26/24")
SRAM make shorter cranks, why not spec them? for 2500 it should fit out of the box.
  • 1 0
 Go check the prices out, 2500 for 24" kids bike, has to be a joke. I am looking for a bike for my 6 year old but these prices are getting stupid for kids alu bikes.

Sweet bikes but the pricing is way off for a DTC brand.

Just my feelings.
  • 4 0
 Dang those are nice bikes! Sure beats the Gary Fisher LB1 I had as a kid!
  • 5 0
 When I was this old I had a walmart supercycle.. the model name was "mountain bike"
  • 1 0
 I'd love to see a Commencal edit with the Outlaw MTB team sometime, those little SLC shredders are insane and their bikes are cool as hell.
  • 1 0
 Yeah that needs to happen yesterday. Too much talent and terrain there to not do a fun edit with them. (Hayes too!)
  • 1 0
 Some quality whips from them kids
  • 1 0
 These kids are better riders than 99% of us on this site Big Grin

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010734
Mobile Version of Website