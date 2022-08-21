Video: Committing Lines with Loose Riders' Julian Clauss on His Annual BC Road Trip

A couple of good friends of mine went to British Columbia to ride bikes over the Summer, so I thought it would be sweet to join the party for a bit. Working a full-time job at home cut my time over there kinda short, so I could only fit in a handful of all those amazing spots BC has to offer.



With the airline losing my bike for ten days on top of that, it definitely made things a little stressful, but I tried to make the best out of it. Good times were definitely still had and I am already looking forward to be back in the most beautiful province. — Julian Clauss