Video: Committing Lines with Loose Riders' Julian Clauss on His Annual BC Road Trip

Aug 21, 2022
by loose riders  

Julian Clauss on his annual trip to British Columbia.


bigquotesA couple of good friends of mine went to British Columbia to ride bikes over the Summer, so I thought it would be sweet to join the party for a bit. Working a full-time job at home cut my time over there kinda short, so I could only fit in a handful of all those amazing spots BC has to offer.

With the airline losing my bike for ten days on top of that, it definitely made things a little stressful, but I tried to make the best out of it. Good times were definitely still had and I am already looking forward to be back in the most beautiful province.Julian Clauss


Loose Riders is Rider Owned/ Rider operated.

Check out our website and find out what Loose Riders is all about.

