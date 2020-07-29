Video: Commuter Bike Freeride with Kelend Hawks

Jul 29, 2020
by Tannus Tires  


His reputation precedes him: locals around Bellingham know what Kelend Hawks is capable of on his enduro bike, when he’s pointed down any of his favorite trails. Many don’t know what he does with the rest of his time, which includes antics like commuting to work on skinny tires, pointed down chutes of loam.

Kelend uses Tannus Armour tire inserts in all of his bikes, including the bike he rides to work. Armour uses Aither 1.1 technology, a proprietary material derived from Tannus’s airless road tires, in conjunction with a traditional tube. Though using tubes may sound like a step backwards, tubes allow the Aither foam to sit directly under the tire casing, something virtually no other insert offers. It’s what gives Armour its nearly 360 degrees of flat protection and its unique planted and confident feel.

Kelend enjoys his work as a welder for a high-performance custom boat manufacturer. He also spends part of the year as a fisherman in various areas off the coast. He’s a proud dad of two kids who enjoy spending time on his top tube while he rides on one wheel.

Tannus Armour is available at www.tannusamerica.com

Follow Tannus on Instagram: @tannusarmour















Posted In:
Videos Tannus Armour Kelend Hawks


7 Comments

  • 2 0
 Kelend is such a rad dude! after spending a day riding with him, i understand that any part that survives on his bike, is a part worth owning on mine, these insert included.
  • 2 0
 I wish I could whip my DH bike half as far as he whipped his gravel bike.. Geez
  • 1 0
 Sweet vid! Well timed, I've been after something to protect the wheels on my, um... "road bike"
  • 1 0
 yes cx bike shreds and mac rides. what a great edit
  • 1 0
 Stick with the full sus. The man definitely has skills tho
  • 1 0
 Was he actually keeping his bikes in that open shed?
  • 1 0
 Kelend and Tannus FTW!!!

Post a Comment



