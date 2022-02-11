close
Video: Comparing Privateer & Factory Team Setups in Fast Life Season 5 Episode 3

Feb 11, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWhat gets a rider better results – having the support of a factory team behind them or going it alone? Top MTB riders, including Kate Courtney, Loic Bruni, Finn Iles, share their experiences. Red Bull Bike


Finn Iles Kate Courtney Loic Bruni DH Racing


