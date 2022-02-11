close
Video: Comparing Privateer & Factory Team Setups in Fast Life Season 5 Episode 3
Feb 11, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
What gets a rider better results – having the support of a factory team behind them or going it alone? Top MTB riders, including Kate Courtney, Loic Bruni, Finn Iles, share their experiences.
—
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
Finn Iles
Kate Courtney
Loic Bruni
DH Racing
