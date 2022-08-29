Watch
Video: Comparing The Best Whips From 2022 Official Whip Offs
Aug 29, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
7 Comments
Christina Chappetta breaks down the best whips thrown and talks to the riders that are out there doing them.
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Christina Chappetta
Jackson Goldstone
Vinny Armstrong
Whip Off
Score
Time
3
0
RadBartTaylor
(56 mins ago)
When a problem comes along....
[Reply]
1
0
ekinerk
(45 mins ago)
Before the cream sits out too long...
[Reply]
1
0
pdxjeremy
(39 mins ago)
When somethings going wrong
[Reply]
1
0
bikedrd
(43 mins ago)
I could watch massive slow motion whips all day!!
[Reply]
1
0
kbuckley2
(43 mins ago)
When something's going wrong
[Reply]
1
0
lister11
(33 mins ago)
Before the cream sits out too long...
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(1 mins ago)
Jackson was Paul Wall for sure.
[Reply]
