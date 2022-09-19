Watch
Video: Competing In Joyride For The First Time - Embedded With David Lieb
Sep 19, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
4 Comments
Joyride is considered to be the pinnacle slopestyle event and this year, David Lieb won himself a wildcard spot.
Posted In:
Videos
Embedded
Pinkbike Originals
David Lieb
Score
Time
1
0
kirny6
(54 mins ago)
I saw this dude for the first time a couple years ago at the windrock national and he ripped a fronty on his DH bike on the big step up at the end. First time I had ever seen anything like that in person, been following him ever since. Really cool to see where he has gone from then to now.
[Reply]
2
0
powderhoundbrr
(1 hours ago)
Far and away went beyond the wild card spot. He firmly entrenched himself in the ranks with the Pro's!! Way to take make the most of the opportunity.
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(1 hours ago)
dang that flatty 360 (5:39) was super poked out...nice style there my brother.
[Reply]
2
0
Drewzellator
(1 hours ago)
My man David Lieb! Keep it up! Repping the mid-west the right way!
[Reply]
