Video: Competing In Joyride For The First Time - Embedded With David Lieb

Sep 19, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Joyride is considered to be the pinnacle slopestyle event and this year, David Lieb won himself a wildcard spot.






Videos Embedded Pinkbike Originals David Lieb


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 I saw this dude for the first time a couple years ago at the windrock national and he ripped a fronty on his DH bike on the big step up at the end. First time I had ever seen anything like that in person, been following him ever since. Really cool to see where he has gone from then to now.
  • 2 0
 Far and away went beyond the wild card spot. He firmly entrenched himself in the ranks with the Pro's!! Way to take make the most of the opportunity.
  • 1 0
 dang that flatty 360 (5:39) was super poked out...nice style there my brother.
  • 2 0
 My man David Lieb! Keep it up! Repping the mid-west the right way!





